CHARLOTTE, NC — Honeywell announced Jan. 5 that George Koutsaftes, an executive with over 13 years of leadership experience within its Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, has been named as Chief Operating Officer within its Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) segment. Koutsaftes, 52, will become President and Chief Executive Officer of SPS and a Honeywell Executive Officer on April 1. He will succeed John Waldron, who will be appointed to another senior leadership role within Honeywell at that time. Waldron and Koutsaftes will work together closely on the transition over the next three months.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO