The Boston Celtics have played exactly 41 games ahead of their road tilt with the Indiana Pacers Wednesday evening, exactly one half of their 82-game 2021-22 campaign. While it may still be too soon to judge what sort of team this will be when the dust settles this spring, we can get a good idea of who this team is right now with an assessment of how the club is playing compared to its peers, as well as internally. Some of the returns are more or less what we expected to see from this team and its players.

