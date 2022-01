Up to 26 new single-family homes will be coming to Plano after City Council approved a new development on the corner of 15th Street and M Avenue. The development called Elmwood Park was approved 8-0 by council as part of a zoning request at its Jan. 10 meeting. The development will be built on a lot that was previously used as a parking lot for the First Baptist Church building across the street.

PLANO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO