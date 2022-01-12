ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Predators Remain in First Place After Thrilling OT Win

By Austin Timberlake
Williamson Source
1 day ago
 1 day ago
The Nashville Predators hold a record of 24-11-2 as they stand at the top of the Central Division. Last night the final score was 5-4 after the Predators tied the...

WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. On this night, it was Jeff Skinner who stole the show to help the Sabres bust up a six-game winless skid.
NHL
WKRN News 2

Predators beat Avs 5-4 in OT for 5th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4. Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had […]
NHL
Predators end Avs’s 5-game win streak 5-4 in OT

The Colorado Avalanche were nowhere near good enough tonight. Despite coming back once again a handful of times, the Nashville Predators got the best of them 5-4 in OT. They still take a point out of Tuesday’s result, but playing in Nashville continues to be the Avs’s kryptonite.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL
