Fauci: Omicron variant will infect just about everybody

By News 12 Staff
The nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the Omicron variant will infect "just about everybody" regardless of vaccination status.

"I think, in many respects, Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will, ultimately, find just about everybody. Those who have been vaccinated and vaccinated and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death," Fauci said to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Fauci also says the unvaccinated are 20 times likelier to die, 17 times likelier to be hospitalized, and 10 times likelier to be infected than the vaccinated.

In addition to getting the vaccine, Fauci also suggests upgrading your mask.

“I recommend you get the highest quality mask you can tolerate and that's available to you. Right now, there doesn’t seem to be any shortage of the masks that some time ago were not available. If you can tolerate an N95, if you want to get a K95, fine. But what the CDC is saying, and it gets misinterpreted, is that wearing any mask is better than wearing no mask at all."

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tweeted "any better is better than no mask"

