Port Chester, NY

Shooting threat forces lockout at all Port Chester schools

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

A threat of a shooting forced all schools in Port Chester to go into lockout Wednesday.

Schools officials put emergency procedures into place after an anonymous call was placed into the Park Avenue Elementary School. All students and staff were safe and accounted for.

The campus was also temporarily closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The district has since lifted the lockout at all schools but Park Avenue Elementary, which it said would remain under lockout until dismissal.

The district also said an enhanced police presence would be at Park Avenue Elementary and throughout the community this afternoon.

City
