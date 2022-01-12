ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanofi Goes All-In on Parkinson’s with “Groundbreaking” ABL Bio Deal

By Andrew Humphreys
Phramalive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korean biotechnology firm ABL Biotechnologies signed a global licensing and exclusive collaboration agreement with Sanofi to develop and commercialize a new therapy candidate for Parkinson’s disease. ABL301 is a pre-clinical stage bispecific antibody that targets alpha-synuclein and insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF1R) to treat Parkinson’s disease...

www.pharmalive.com

MedCity News

Sanofi shores up neuro pipeline with deal for brain-penetrating Parkinson’s drug

Parkinson’s disease has been a missing piece of Sanofi’s pipeline since the pharmaceutical giant exited a gene therapy partnership several years ago, but it is trying again, this time striking a deal for a bispecific antibody designed to penetrate into the brain. Sanofi has agreed to pay $75 million for global rights to the preclinical asset from ABL Bio.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

U.S. Medicare program plans to cover Biogen’s Aduhelm, with some conditions

(Reuters) – The U.S. government’s Medicare program on Tuesday said it plans to cover Alzheimer’s treatments including Biogen Inc’s (BIIB.O) Aduhelm, with some conditions. The agency said that it plans to provide coverage for the drug only if they are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. Reporting...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Roche Makes $290M Investment in Freenome’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Program

Roche Makes $290M Investment in Freenome’s Colorectal Cancer Screening Program. A little more than a month after Bay Area-based Freenome snagged $300 million in a Series D financing round, the company scored an additional $290 million from an investment made by Swiss pharma giant Roche. Roche’s investment is aimed...
CANCER
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

1st Group Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial of DA01 for Advanced Parkinson’s

BlueRock Therapeutics’ Phase 1 trial testing DA01 — an investigational therapy to restore neuron loss — has completed enrolling its first group of patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease. Meanwhile, enrollment for the second and final high-dose cohort of the open-label trial (NTC04802733) is still ongoing at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Phramalive.com

Pfizer Triple-Partners for Future mRNA Vaccines and Genetic Medicines

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light the incredible power of collaboration in the life science industry. Together, we get more done. Around 40% of Pfizer’s portfolio was realized through partnerships, and Monday, the pharma giant announced three more collaborative deals. Pfizer’s current spotlight, of course, is from its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Biogen stock falls more than 6% after Medicare plans coverage limits for pricy Alzheimer's drug

Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6% in the extended session Tuesday after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the Medicare program, said it plans to cover the biotech's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm and future others like it only in certain instances. CMS's proposal is that Food and Drug Administration-approved monoclonal antibodies such as Aduhelm and others in its class would be covered for people with Medicare only if they are enrolled in "qualifying clinical trials," the agency said. The proposed determination is open to public comment for 30 days. If the proposal is finalized, CMS will review each clinical trial submitted to decide whether it meets its criteria. Medicare patients participating in these trials would be eligible to receive coverage of the drug, related services, and other routine costs, CMS said. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for Alzheimer's in 20 years, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disease in June but its sales have disappointed investors and have been a small portion of what Biogen expected.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Medicare to Limit Coverage of Biogen’s Aduhelm and Similar Drugs

Only a day after Biogen executives defended their controversial drug for Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued their draft national coverage decision for the drug. And it’s not good news for the company, which was reflected by company shares taking an 8.1% dive shortly after the announcement.
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

JPM Day 2: Amgen, GSK, 2seventy Bio Prepare for Transformative 2022

Amgen Chief Executive Officer Robert Bradway is excited about the coming year. During his presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Bradway said things are lining up for long-term growth for the California-based company. Part of that growth likely hinges on the deal with Arrakis Therapeutics the company struck this...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir shares up as U.S. orders more doses of COVID treatment sotrovimab

GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology said Tuesday that the U.S. government will buy 600,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody for early COVID-19 treatment. The extra doses will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022 to the U.S., which has an option to purchase more in the second quarter. The companies now have total binding agreements for 1.7 million doses worldwide. Sotrovimab was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in May 2021 for treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in at-risk adults and children 12 and older. Preclinical data has shown sotrovimab is effective against all COVID-19 variants, including delta and omicron. Shares of Glaxo rose 1% in London and Vir shares climbed 3% in the U.S.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

U.S. secures 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir’s COVID-19 therapy

(Reuters) – The United States has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR.O) COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The additional doses of sotrovimab would be delivered in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

$1 Billion Pfizer-Dren Bio Deal Highlights Another Day of Collaborations

California-based Dren Bio and Pfizer have partnered on a deal valued at more than $1 billion to discover and develop therapeutic bispecific antibodies for select oncology targets. The collaboration will harness the power of Dren Bio’s proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform to select and advance these bispecific antibodies....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

PharmaMar shares soar after drug study suggests efficacy against Omicron

MADRID, Jan 11 (Reuters) – Shares in PharmaMar (PHMR.MC) jumped almost 20% on Tuesday after the Spanish drugmaker said lab trials suggested its Plitidepsin drug was effective against the main COVID-19 variants, including the highly contagious Omicron. Results from in-vitro tests published in the Life Science Alliance journal showed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
eturbonews.com

Human Trials Now Begin for Preventive Vaccine for Parkinson’s Disease

A new study, led by the Institute for Molecular Medicine (IMM) and the National Institute of Aging in collaboration with the University of California, Irvine, and the University of California, San Diego, describes four vaccines designed to generate high levels of antibodies specific to various regions of pathological α-Synuclein, the protein associated with Parkinson Disease (PD), Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and other synucleinopathies, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
IRVINE, CA

