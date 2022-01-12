ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Venus Williams and Stitch Fix Team Up For an Empowering Fitness Campaign

By Angelica Wilson
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Knowing how nerve-wracking beginning a workout routine can be, curated clothing brand Stitch Fix and tennis legend Venus Williams have announced the "Goodbye Gymtimidation" campaign. The phrase "gymtimidation" — a combination of gym and intimidation — describes feelings of fearfulness and anxiety around entering a gym. The company says gymtimidation affects...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
Ok Magazine

Jazz Jennings Struggles In The Gym After 100 Pound Weight Gain As Her Family Tries To Hold Her Accountable: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Jazz Jennings is attempting to shed some weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds, but finding the process to be extremely difficult. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all new episode of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old hits the gym with the motivation of her pals. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she spills in a confessional, reported People.
WEIGHT LOSS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatever Works#Eleven
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Well+Good

Use This Machine For Your Best High-Cardio, Low-Impact Workout Yet

Growing up, I loved riding my bike. Right after school, I’d pedal up and down the street, dodging cars and speeding down empty driveways. Nowadays, most of the bikes I ride don't move an inch from where they're planted. Given the popularity of stationary bikes like SoulCycle and Peloton, I know I'm not alone. Whether you're looking for a high-intensity, in-your-face workout—or something a little more low-tech on a foldable exercise bike—stationary bike workouts may be just what your body needs. Below, Chevy Laurent, a certified personal trainer and the founder of RydeFYR Indoor Cycling Experience in Hermosa Beach, California, explains why taking a spin on a stationary bike might be the best high-cardio, low-impact workout you can do.
WORKOUTS
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

20 Tough Rich Froning Workouts Every Athlete Must Try

Time to get fit with these Rich Froning CrossFit workouts. An iconic Crossfit Games Champion and an athlete that helped to shape CrossFit into what it is today, Rich is a true legend. But this legend was born from steel and sweat. Rich trains like a beast and there is a reason other Athletes always ask: ‘What´s Rich doing?’
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

The 8 Best Supersets you Need to Build Muscle

Check out the 8 best supersets from Athlean-X that you can use to build muscle. “Supersets are a workout technique that allow you to train multiple muscle groups (or the same muscle group) with more than one exercise without resting in between sets. This allows you to either speed up...
WORKOUTS
Hypebae

Fruity Booty Unveils New Vibrant Underwear Sets

British lingerie brand Fruity Booty returns from its sultry Fall/Winter 2021 collection and adds two new underwear sets to its range of frilly and form-flattering undergarments. “Mulberry Check” and “Mint Imperial” are the latest addition to the intimates label’s offering. While both new patterns are accented with an electric green...
APPAREL
TODAY.com

Get fit at home with this 10-minute resistance band workout

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joins TODAY as we launch our resistance band workout plan. Each day takes just 10 minutes and will help you get fit in the New Year. Mansour tries out three different exercises in three different groups which she says has helped people lose up to 30 pounds.Jan. 5, 2022.
WORKOUTS
FanSided

Rebel Wilson shows off stunning post-weight loss body

In 2020, Rebel Wilson embarked on a “year of health,” a step that would be the first in an incredible journey that would continue into 2021 and now into 2022. Since beginning her weight loss journey, the 44-year-old Australian actress is reported to have shed more than 75 pounds already and continues to work closely with her personal trainer Jono Castano in maintaining her commitment to her health which she’s been doing so through regular workouts and dieting.
WEIGHT LOSS
lovesweatfitness.com

CRUSH Your 2022 Fitness Goals with LSF 30

It’s 2022 and we are about to jump into a brand new year full of new opportunities – you just have to say yes! And girl ,if 2022 fitness goals are on your mind, I’ve got you. I designed the LSF 30 challenge to help you build...
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy