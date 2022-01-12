ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adele Drops New Video For 'Oh My God,' Says This Is Her 'Hot Mess' Song

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9hfM_0djmGmKx00
Photo: Adele

Oh my god!

On Wednesday (January 12), Adele dropped the video for 'Oh My God,' her latest single off 30 . After taking a small break for the holidays, this video proves Adele is back and ready for a massive 2022.

The black and white video features multiple versions of Adele throughout as she sings along to the fan-favorite track. Around her, dancers glide around her as though rehearsing for a stage show. Adele, of course, wears a number of stunning ensembles throughout the video, as well.

Adele first teased this music video last week, telling her fans she was feeling "rested and re-set" and "ready for 2022." She went on to tease that "there’s so much coming" this year.

After the video dropped, Adele gushed about the experience she had making it on Instagram with her signature sense of humor. "I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic, to say the least," she wrote.

"We filmed this one on the day 'Easy On Me' dropped, there were a million things going on all at once, " she continued. "But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun. Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skedaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my 'I’m a hot mess' song in!"

Adele has previously opened up about what 'Oh My God' means to her , as well as shared the inspiration behind the fan-favorite 30 track. “[It’s] about the first time that I basically left my house after my anxiety and stuff like that started to sort of subside," she recalled. "I went out with some girlfriends and my girlfriends are like, ‘You’re single, 30, and ready to mingle.’ And I was like, ‘I ain’t ready to mingle at all. What the hell are you talking about?’"

"It was just about the prospect of sort of dating and stuff like that in bloody LA, which is not the vibe," she continued. "I was terrified, I wasn’t ready to start dating anyway, but I was scared that if I did, that I would probably make some really bad decisions because I wasn’t ready. I remember the first time [someone flirted], and I was like, ‘Do you mind? I’m married.’ And my friends were like, ‘But you’re not.’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, OK, oh my God.'”

What do you think of Adele's latest music video?

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Video & Promises ‘There’s So Much Coming’ in 2022

"Rested and Re-Set!" the singer-songwriter declared in a social media post. Adele is feeling refreshed, recharged and ready to kick off the new year. The 33-year-old singer revealed on Thursday (Jan. 6) that fans can expect new things from her in the coming months, and shared a brief music video teaser for “Oh My God,” her second single from her 2021 album, 30.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Adele Teases ‘Oh My God’ Music Video with Striking New Still

Buckle up because Adele is readying another major release. With the British belter’s ’30’ album continuing to storm the charts, the superstar is gearing up to unleash ‘Oh My God’ as the LP’s latest single. As reported, the video for the ‘Easy On Me’...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Adele
Person
Vivienne Westwood
HollywoodLife

Adele Proves Two Of Her Is Better Than One In Visually Stunning Video Of ‘Oh My God’

Praise be unto Adele, for she has blessed us with a new music video for her heavenly ‘Oh My God,’ a visual that sees her serenade herself!. Adele gave her fans reason to give thanks and raise their voices on Wednesday (Jan. 12). The 33-year-old singer delivered a new entry into her videography, sharing “Oh My God” with her faithful followers. It was a video that gave many reasons to sing Adele’s praises because it was a visual splendor that featured multiple Adeles! Thanks to some modern camera work, Adele multiplied throughout the video, even singing to herself at one point. Dancers and acrobats tumbled and two-stepped throughout this visually-stunning video, a perfect match for Adele’s powerful song.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Stuns In Figure-Hugging Dress As She Teases ‘Oh My God’

The ‘Easy On Me’ singer rocked a floral satin dress that hugged her waist perfectly as she teased her upcoming music video for ‘Oh My God.’. Adele, 33, has all of her fans saying “Oh My God” after her most recent Instagram upload. The British singer released a teaser of her music video of the song and wowed fans not only with her music, but with her sexy outfit. The video kicked off with the track’s unique instrumentals as the camera panned from darkness over to a large ring light that surrounded Adele like a halo. Adele was then lit to show off a satin, floral dress that cinched at her waist perfectly. Just as she opened her mouth to sing the first note, the video cut to black.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Shares Another ‘Oh My God’ Music Video Teaser: See the Photo

Adele‘s music video for “Oh My God” is on its way, and she has given fans another glimpse at the new visual for the single. After announcing the Jan. 12 premiere of her “Oh My God” video on social media earlier this week — along with a brief black-and-white clip — on Saturday (Jan. 8), Adele posted a second look at what’s to come.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Adele Looks Timeless in These Ultra-Glam Looks for ‘Oh My God’ Music Video

Oh my god, Adele’s newest music video is here. The “30” musician dropped her latest music video for her song “Oh My God” on Wednesday. The singer teased the video on Saturday when she posted a photo to her Instagram in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown. The deep red satin dress featured an off-the-shoulder look. She also wore Cartier jewelry, including earrings, rings and a dramatic necklace. She held an apple in the post, giving serious Snow White vibes and driving fans crazy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Mizrahi (@sweetbabyjamie) The black-and-white music video, directed by Sam Brown,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Hot Mess#Adele Drops New Video#Instagram A
The Independent

Oh My God: Fans react to Adele’s scarlet Vivienne Westwood corseted dress in new video

Our obsession with Adele has well and truly reignited over the last few months with the singer dropping her first single in over five years, “Easy On Me”, followed by her now best-selling fourth album, 30.But as the singer gears up to take on her Las Vegas residency, she’s blessed us with a new — and instantly iconic — music video for her single, “Oh My God”.In the days leading up to the music videos’ release, Adele has been teasing the drop on social media with snippets of the video, but there was one image in particular that has caught...
BEAUTY & FASHION
New Haven Register

Adele Takes Center Stage in the Theatrical New ‘Oh My God’ Video

Adele has released the new music video for “Oh My God,” the Greg Kurstin-produced track from 30 that addresses the complications and difficulty of dating when you’re in the spotlight. The Sam Brown-directed clip boasts a variety show feel, with the camera capturing Adele as she performs...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz411

Adele Releases Artful New Video for “Oh My God” In Effort to Bolster Sales of “30” Album

Adele’s “30” album has been a big hit but sales are starting to wane. So pants suited singer has released a new video for her second single, “Oh My God.” This single follows the monster hit, “Easy On Me.” The video is very artful, directed by Sam Brown, beautiful cinematography by Roman Vasyanov. This week “30” is projected to sell 45,000 copies, but this video may perk it up.
CELEBRITIES
b975.com

Adele posts extended teaser for upcoming “Oh My God” music video

Adele is tantalizing fans with another sneak peek of her upcoming “Oh My God” music video, but it does little to answer why she’s dressed up like a ’60s fashionista. The music video, which premieres Wednesday, boasts a large cast and some gutsy stunts. Among the snippets are people dressed exactly like Adele, a man flipping over a chair engulfed in flames, interpretive dancers writhing on a mattress and people smashing props on the stage.
MUSIC
The Southern

Adele reflects on 'nostalgic' experience making 'Oh My God' video

The British singer-songwriter released the music video for her new song on Wednesday with the black-and-white clip showing her belting out the tune while posing in a variety of chic outfits. Alongside a snippet of the video shared via Instagram, Adele explained that she enjoyed reuniting with Brown on the project having previously worked with him on the video for her 2010 hit Rolling in the Deep.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Adele For ‘Oh My God’

Adele has released a new video for her upcoming single “Oh My God.”. The sultry clip reunites her with Sam Brown, who directed her 2010 video for “Rolling In The Deep.”. 30, Adele’s fourth and latest studio album, continues to dominate charts around the globe and is officially...
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Adele creates modern Garden of Eden for “Oh My God” music video

Adele started off her 2022 with a bang by releasing the music video for “Oh My God,” which is rife with symbolism and metaphors. The most obvious reference is to the Garden of Eden with the video’s inclusion of apples, a snake and ring lights styled like halos. The clip starts with an apple positioned on an empty chair, symbolizing a temptation that haunts Adele throughout the song until she finally indulges herself with it.
MUSIC
WUSA

Adele's New 'Oh My God' Music Video Shows Off Her Many Brilliant Sides

Adele's new music video for "Oh My God" off her 30 album has dropped, and it's almost quite literally fire. The 33-year-old singer is earning rave reviews following the release of the music video on Wednesday, as Adele looks stunning in multiple wardrobe changes and hairdos while possibly singing about her new-ish boyfriend, Rich Paul, as some speculate.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

122K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy