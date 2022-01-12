ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Hilariously Thanks Friend For Returning His Fave DVD 15 Years Later

By Kiyonna Anthony
 1 day ago

Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to letting friends borrow your things, there's no telling when you can expect it back. In Drake 's case, it's been over a decade and a half since he's seen his infamous DVD boxset of Chappelle’s Show. But fortunately for the star, his friend decided to return the collection a whole 15 years later. The Certified Lover Boy took to his Instagram Stories to share the hilarious story with his 100 million followers, writing:

"I let D10 borrow this in like ‘07. Man sent me a text said I can have it back now.”

Drake clearly has no hard feelings about the delay in return. Not only is D10, real name Dalton Tennant, one of the rapper's good friends, he's also Drizzy's musical director and has been for some time. Although the the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper got a nostalgic kick out of getting his DVD back, these days, he can kick it with Dave Chappelle at any time, considering that the two are good friends .

The legendary comedian performed a set a Drake's Toronto mansion back in November --- the same night that Drizzy and Kanye West squashed their age old beef . Chappelle said in the now infamous clip:

“You have to admit to yourself [that] this s*** is impressive. I cannot believe I’m in a n***a’s house. A n***a from this city that did not grow up this way. Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on earth to his home. Kanye West is in his home.”

Friendship goals indeed.

