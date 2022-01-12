CATWOMAN: HUNTED Producer Ethan Spaulding Talks Selina Kyle's First Feature And Anime Influence (Exclusive)

Wonder Woman 3 star Gal Gadot has revealed when she plans to start filming the next entry in the DC Comics franchise. She's on the cover of InStyle this month, and they go long on all facets of her career. But, the actress revealed that they will probably start in "a year and a half or so" from now. The script is still being worked on according to Gadot, which is understandable. These big franchises need time to get all of their ducks in a row. Last time out, the pandemic caused all kinds of alterations to the release schedule. But, the work behind the scenes also took some time of its own. For the next step beyond Wonder Woman 1984, there has to be a careful selection of a story. If the rumors are to be believed, that movie won't be the next time fans will see Diana Prince on screen. In fact, she could appear in multiple titles in the next two years as the DC universe continues to grow larger and larger. However, the strict timeline isn't exactly bothering Gadot.

