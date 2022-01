The Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court declared the pandemic of the autocrat must come to an end. Whether it has been governors or mayors, presidents or admirals, the disturbing aggrandizement of power in a very few ought to trouble any American committed to freedom, especially religious freedom. Thursday’s high-profile ruling enjoining the Biden administration’s efforts to federalize the private workforce should put an end to that once and for all.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO