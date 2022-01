As the digital landscape has grown, the organizational need for cybersecurity and data protection has risen. A new study takes a look at where CISOs stand in businesses. The CISO role has taken on greater prominence at a time when cyberattacks have become relentless and increasingly sophisticated, and millions of people continue to work from home. Couple that with a number of high-profile cyberattacks and greater regulatory scrutiny. CISOs are in high demand, and companies are willing to pay a premium to recruit and retain them.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO