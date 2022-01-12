ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

78-year-old woman killed, two young children critically hurt in Jacksonville house fire

By Alicia Tarancon, Action News Jax
 1 day ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Booker Henry and his wife Vanessa are heartbroken. When the couple turned on the news this morning, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I was devastated. My heart was just hurting on the inside because I just spoke with sister Campbell,” said Henry, a local pastor of Christ Gospel Church Prayer House.

Henry told Action News Jax that 78-year-old Geneva Campbell attends his church and he and his wife have known Campbell for over two decades.

“I’m truly lost for words, she was a wonderful woman, wonderful church worker, singer in the choir,” Vanessa Henry said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived at the scene they had to remove burglar bars before they could get inside.

“And I just saw the house all up in flames and I called 911. I really started hyperventilating myself because it was just overwhelming,” said Tamara Reed who lives next door.

Once firefighters got in the home they found Campbell and two young children inside and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Unfortunately, Campell didn’t survive.

The two children whom neighbors say Cambell was caring for are in critical condition.

“It’s such a sad situation for this to happen to someone that’s so loving and so kind,” Booker Henry said.

Police said the fire does not appear to be suspicious

Action News Jax has reached out to the state fire marshal about the cause of the fire. We’re still waiting to hear back.

