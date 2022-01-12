ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Medical Helicopter Crash Lands, Injuries Reported

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
 2 days ago

Source: imaginewithme / Getty


A medical helicopter that was based in Maryland crash landed in a Pennsylvania suburb Tuesday.

According got authorities, the chopper was on its way from a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania hospital to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. It crashed in Drexel Hill.

All four passengers, including a 2-month-old girl, suffered injuries. The pilot and the infant are in stable condition.

Town officials are calling it a miracle that the pilot was able to make such a hard landing without hurting passengers or people on the ground.

The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services said the helicopter was based out of Hagerstown.

Source: CBS Baltimore

