ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Rabbi Charged in Capitol Riot Wants $50 Sentence, Accuses DOJ of 'Tar and Feathering'

By Jenni Fink
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Stepakoff, who pleaded guilty in the Capitol riot, compared his case to a woman who protested Supreme Court Justice Brett...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 379

Trump is a POS
1d ago

Omg wouldn't it be funny if the DOJ did turn and feather them? lmfao then they would be crying about something else. Terrorists do nothing but cry when they get caught

Reply(29)
117
Fred Tommy Moss
1d ago

Then they should have went on a Capitol tour like 1,000s and 1,000s of people did for many decades. School children on Class Trips or Families. We the taxpayers footed a bill for Capitol improvements including security measures. This is what Republicans and Democrats Independents decided on years ago. Since none of these people went through any kind of security check any of them could have had explosives on them.We know some had weapons. The building was closed to General public and you just don't walk in off street in Normal times. You sure wouldn't be in Nancy Pelosi office or anybody else unless invited.

Reply(3)
58
Corey Sokoll
1d ago

So he didn’t see people pushing, shoving & assaulting capital police? He didn’t see people wearing gear? He didn’t see people destroying property? He didn’t hear their rants of violence? Is he def & blind? What part of breaking in & uninvited didn’t he understand?

Reply(8)
47
Related
The Independent

Who is Ray Epps? The Capitol riot figure who disappeared from the FBI’s wanted list

The Federal Bureau of Investigation “can’t say” who Ray Epps is, and the Justice Department won’t share any information on why he was removed from a list of potential suspects in the US Capitol riot.The two agencies’ responses to the curious case of their former person of interest, identified in photo No 16 in an FBI list of people whom the feds wanted to identify, provided more fodder for speculation after the select committee investigating the January 6 riot outright denied he was a federal agent or informant.“Mr Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Allied News

Local woman charged in Capitol riot wants new attorney

A Mercer County woman indicted on multiple federal charges for her alleged role the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is seeking a new attorney as she also apparently still considers a plea offer. Rachel M. Powell, 41, of New Lebanon appeared in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., via telephone...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
newscenter1.tv

Rapper appears in Sioux Falls court, charged in January 6 Capitol riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A man charged for participating in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol appeared in a Sioux Falls courtroom Wednesday afternoon. Billy Knutson is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#Feathering#Rabbi#Protest#Capitol Riot Wants#Tar And Feathering#Supreme Court#Senate
kdal610.com

U.S. charges far-right militia leader with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other people have been criminally charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. They are the first people...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

US indicts founder of far-right Oath Keepers for sedition in Capitol attack

The founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers and 10 others were indicted for seditious conspiracy in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, the Justice Department announced Thursday. It was the first use of the potent sedition charge in the sprawling investigation of the Capitol attack by supporters of then-president Donald Trump. Stewart Rhodes, 56, who founded and led the right-wing militia group, and another associate of the organization, Ed Vallejo, were arrested early Thursday. Nine men with ties to the Oath Keepers who had been previously arrested on lesser charges in the violent attack, which temporarily shut down the US Congress, were also named as part of the alleged seditious conspiracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman sentenced for role in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for her role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol. Esther Schwemmer of Leavenworth also must perform community service and pay $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. The sentence was handed down Monday. Schwemmer said that she hopes in time, she can forgive herself.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

GOP state lawmaker writes letter of support for Capitol rioter ahead of sentencing

An Oklahoma Republican lawmaker wrote a letter asking for a judge to show mercy to a Capitol riot suspect. The Oklahoman reports that state Representative Kevin Wallace penned a letter of support for Capitol riot suspect Tanner Bryce Sells, 26, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in Washington DC. Mr Sells is one of seven Oklahomans arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor during a September hearing for his part in the events of 6 January. Mr Wallace asked US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson for her "compassion in this process”.He...
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump asks federal judge to toss Jan. 6 lawsuits

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump urged a federal judge Monday to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of conspiring with two far-right extremist groups and others to block the presidential vote count. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta questioned lawyers for both sides, but his most probing comments were directed at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy