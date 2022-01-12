ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Cheri Beasley, Who Could Be North Carolina's First Black Senator, Endorsed By Governor

By Heather Bair
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2019, Governor Roy Cooper named Beasley to be the first Black woman to oversee the judicial branch in North Carolina...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Cal Cunningham
Person
Roy Cooper
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#First Black#Republican#Democrats#Democratic#The Afl Cio#Planned Parenthood
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy