Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

With the snowy weather that we are getting today, and also how snowy this past December was, it still doesn't seem as bad as it was when I was a kid. And apparently, that is true. Winter snow and cold was a lot worse back in the 70s and 80s compared to how it is now. We used to get some crazy blizzards. And of course, being a kid at the time, it was awesome! Let's build a snow fort, or go sledding or any number of outdoor activities would be so fun as a kid.

