Beech Grove Fire Department selects officers for 2022

How many times have you complained either out loud or under your breath about your fire department’s training program or lack thereof? How many times have you thought, “Somebody needs to update our fire training”? Well, that somebody could be you. This article identifies ways to help you improve your fire department’s training culture. From the rookie firefighter to the company officer, you can use these ideas to start the process of change within your fire department. Change is never easy and often moves at a snail’s pace but progress, no matter how small, is what you should be looking toward.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO