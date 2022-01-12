ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Beech Grove Fire Department selects officers for 2022

By Mike Lout
kjas.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe members of the Beech Grove Fire Department have selected the...

www.kjas.com

WCIA

Fire department dealing with increased calls

CENTRAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Champaign and Charleston have seen a significant increase in calls for both fires and medical emergencies. Charleston fire Chief, Steve Bennett said, “In 2021 we set a record for the number of fire and ems calls with the Charleston fire department.” Bennett, says it leaves them with a tough […]
CHARLESTON, IL
kdal610.com

Fire Department Adopt A Hydrant Program

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – To keep fire hydrants clear of snow this winter, the Duluth Fire Department has begun an “Adopt a Hydrant” program. Residents are asked to adopt a hydrant in their neighborhood, name it and send in pictures for a chance to win a “Duluth Prize Pack” at the end of the winter season.
DULUTH, MN
oilcity.org

Oil City Fire Department

OCFD — There in Times of Emergency. The Oil City Fire Department, led by Fire Chief Derek Long, has 2 stations located at 404 Central Avenue (Station 1) on the South Side and 332 Bissell Ave (Station 3) on the North Side. Each station is staffed with a minimum of 2 firefighters per station. Aside from emergency services, the Oil City Fire Department also provides services including traffic signal maintenance and ice device maintenance. The OCFD can be reached at (814) 678-3061. In case of emergency call 911 immediately.
OIL CITY, PA
firefighternation.com

Fire Department Training: Changing the Culture

How many times have you complained either out loud or under your breath about your fire department’s training program or lack thereof? How many times have you thought, “Somebody needs to update our fire training”? Well, that somebody could be you. This article identifies ways to help you improve your fire department’s training culture. From the rookie firefighter to the company officer, you can use these ideas to start the process of change within your fire department. Change is never easy and often moves at a snail’s pace but progress, no matter how small, is what you should be looking toward.
FLORIDA STATE
Your Radio Place

New leadership for Coshocton Fire Department

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Coshocton Fire Department has a new chief. Rusty Dreher took over as chief on. Dreher replaces the previous chief, Mike Layton. He retired April 30, 2021. Layton had served as chief since 2004. Last Updated on January 2, 2022 by AVC News.
COSHOCTON, OH
Port Arthur News

Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Dec. 29 – Jan. 4

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4:. Justin Cruseturner, 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense and warrants in the 6900 block of 32nd Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd...
GROVES, TX
wivk.com

The Knoxville Fire Department is Investigating a House Fire

The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire. Crews responding to the 2300 block of Chester Avenue found a large fire on the front side of the home which caused heavy damage. No one was home and KFD is working to find the owner. No injures were...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Marietta Times

Oak Grove VFD fire chief reinstated after suspension

OAK GROVE — The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department hall was standing-room-only Monday evening as residents rallied around suspended Fire Chief Brian Pracht, who was reinstated. Pracht was suspended Dec. 31 by Muskingum Township trustees. Ohio Revised Code section 505.38 notes in each township or fire district that has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAP

Brian Pracht reinstated as Chief of Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department held a meeting tonight regarding the trustees’ decision to suspend Chief Brian Pracht. The trustees suspended Pracht for not complying with the emergency medical service requirements they had instated in the last year. Many in the community and within...
MARIETTA, OH
theridgewoodblog.net

Clifton Fire Department

Clifton NJ, early Wednesday afternoon the Clifton Fire Department and the New Jersey State Police received a call for a vehicle that drove off the Garden State Parkway. E6, T2 and NJ State Police arrived and found a vehicle that drove well off the road and down an embankment at Cambridge Crossing townhouses. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
raynetoday.com

Fire Department’s equipment is aging

Equipment is aging and repairs are starting to eat into the Crowley Fire Department’s budget. Fire Chief Louis “Buddha” Romero Jr. told the city council’s Public Safety Committee that, just four months into the current budget year, the department has expended nearly half – 48% to be exact – of the amount budgeted for repairs.
CROWLEY, LA
inkfreenews.com

Fire Department Hires Administrative Assistant

SYRACUSE — Turkey Creek Fire Chief Mickey Scott announced at the fire and township advisory board meetings Monday, Jan. 10, he has filled the position of administrative assistant by hiring Staci Armbruster, who will begin her employment Monday, Jan. 17. Armbruster is the inaugural hire of a position the...
SYRACUSE, IN
WDEF

More To The Story: Fire Department Anniversary

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Firefighters do what they do. And a whole lot more than that. The Chattanooga Fire Department is right there with all of their peers. Maybe moreso. CFD celebrated its 150th anniversary by going non-stop. In layman’s terms…..there was no shortage of work. DAVE STALEY,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wtvy.com

Dothan Police Department needs officers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department needs 23 officers for the new year. The department currently has 155 officers, but those shortages do raise challenges. Until January 18th, DPD is accepting applications for aspiring police officers. Sergeant Taiwan Truitt says finding officers is difficult, especially with tighter restrictions.
DOTHAN, AL
thedesertreview.com

EC Fire Department responds to midnight fire

EL CENTRO –Within three minutes of a four-alarm fire report, the El Centro Fire Department responded to a fire on the 800 block of Brighton Ave in El Centro near midnight, Tuesday, Jan 3. The structure fire was at a vacant home. The first-in El Centro Fire Department unit...
EL CENTRO, CA
Athens Daily Review

Athens Police Department promotes officers

The Athens Police Department hosted a pinning ceremony Thursday to mark the promotions of three officers. The officers had their new rank pinned on them by family members while members of the department looked on. Those getting promotions were Cpl. Clint Sharp, Sgt. Marshall Passons, and Lt. Billy Westover.
ATHENS, TX
KX News

Williston Fire Department responds to fire at Riverside Welding

The Williston Fire Department responded to a fire at Riverside Welding on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. that caused substantial damage to the business. Firefighters responded to a report that a fire started inside the industrial complex in northwest Williston near the boiler room. As of 1:15 p.m., the fire has been contained. All employees were […]
WILLISTON, ND
kjas.com

Woods selected by Dayton City Council as new Chief of Police

Bluebonnet News in Liberty County is reporting that the Dayton City Council on Thursday evening voted to hire Jasper Police Lieutenant Derek Woods as the new Chief of Police in Dayton. Woods has been with the Jasper Police Department for just over two decades and most recently headed up the...
DAYTON, TX

