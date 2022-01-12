Racist Bomb Threat Message Shuts Down California HBCU

Photo: Getty Images

The medical campus of a California HBCU was temporarily shut down after officials received a bomb threat.

Charles R. Drew University in Willowbrook is planning to reopen Wednesday (January 12) after a person identifying as a white male neo-Nazi emailed a threat to detonate three bombs on campus .

"I want to show the Black population what the white man can do, we will take back our land! " the threat, obtained by The Los Angeles Times , reads.

The message alleged three titanium nitrite sulfuric bombs had been planted around the eastern and northern parts of campus and would go off at 1 p.m. Sunday (January 9).

"Out of an abundance of caution, CDU immediately closed the entire campus and notified authorities ," CDU Communications Director Jonathan Zaleski told The LA Times .

"CDU campus safety and local law enforcement completed a review of the grounds and facilities and determined that the campus is safe. The campus will reopen for limited operations," the school said in a statement.

The message was sent "to a generic university email address" of the school's president, David M. Carlisle , and came just days after at least seven HBCUs evacuated after receiving bomb threats .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.