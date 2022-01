It's been tricky for bands to navigate returning to the road amidst the pandemic and taking new measures to provide the safest COVID regulations possible. But two of the biggest bands in the biz have gone deeper in their quest for safety by employing COVID sniffing dogs to seek out anyone in their touring parties that might have contracted the virus. According to Rolling Stone, both Metallica and Tool have utilized the canines to assist in each act's COVID approach.

