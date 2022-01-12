ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Court Lowers Bail for Man Accused of Murder, Says $1.5M Unlawful, Meant to Keep Him in Jail

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin DuBose, 26, is one of three men charged in connection to the July 2020 killing of Shawn Green during an alleged...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
Shore News Network

Several inmates facing charges

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA –Several inmates were indicted today on multiple charges, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Dwight Foster, 48, an inmate of USP Hazelton, is charged with one count of “Assault of a Correctional Officer Involving Physical Contact” and one count of “Possession of a Prohibited Object – Weapon.” Foster is accused of having a weapon on his person. He is also accused of striking a correctional officer in September 2021.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
KSNT News

Man convicted in Topeka murder case, bail set at $1,000,000

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday the conviction of a man related to a 2019 murder in Topeka. Jeremy Lardner was charged after the death of Brandi Prchal on Nov. 1, 2019 — he entered a plea deal on the following charges: Second degree murder Aggravated robbery Kidnapping On Nov. […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Green
Person
Mike Dewine
fox32chicago.com

Bail denied for man accused of shooting two patrons at Northwest Side bar

CHICAGO - Bail was denied Saturday for a man accused of opening fire last month at a Northwest Side bar and wounding two patrons. Efrain Rivera, 50, pulled out a gun and brandished the weapon during an argument with a different person on Dec. 23 at the Question Mark Bar in the Montclare neighborhood, Cook County prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

2 accused of murdering man over bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a man over a stolen bicycle. Police say 28-year-old Breon Kindred spotted Lavon King riding what he believed to be his stolen bike on Pennsylvania near Zuni. They say 28-year-old Davon Pritchett was riding a moped; they both pulled over […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wevv.com

Man Accused of Murdering Wayne County Deputy Makes First Court Appearance

A 40-year-old Kentucky man appeared in court for the first time on Thursday after the fatal shooting of a Wayne County, Illinois deputy that took place on Wednesday. Court documents show 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was charged with First Degree Murder in Wayne County, Illinois, after the Wednesday shooting of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Lower Court#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Wcpo Tv
News-Herald.com

Trial date set for man accused in Painesville murder

A late March trial date has been set for a man accused in a November 2021 murder in Painesville. Julian K. Lawrence, 25, is scheduled to stand trial for the shooting death of 22-year-old Ollie T. Gipson Jr. on March 29, court records show. Lawrence is also accused of shooting another man.
PAINESVILLE, OH
kjluradio.com

Columbia man accused of murder is granted continuance

A Columbia man, charged with murder, has his trial delayed. Michael Stapleton, 36, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries, and two counts of armed criminal action. Stapleton had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin next week, but on Monday a judge granted his request for a continuance.
COLUMBIA, MO
13News Now

Portsmouth police search for man accused of double murder

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Months after someone shot and killed two people in a vehicle in Portsmouth, investigators said they have a suspect. Victoria Varnedoe, a spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department, said Tuesday that officers were looking for Duquan Shaquille Johnson, 27. The case goes back to September 26,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
eastgreenwichnews.com

No Bail for Man Accused in Death of Olivia Passaretti

Aramis Segura will remain imprisoned until at least Jan. 18, following the decision by Superior Court Judge Melissa Darigan Tuesday. Segura is accused of hitting the car driven by Olivia Passaretti on Route 95 in Warwick early Jan. 1. Passaretti was found dead on the scene after her car hit a tree and overturned. Segura had fled the scene on foot.
WARWICK, RI
ktwb.com

Trial set for August for Milbank man accused of murders

MILBANK, S.D. (KWAT) — An August trial date has been set for a Milbank man charged with murdering his brother and pregnant sister-in-law. Brent Hanson, 57, appeared in court Tuesday. He’s been indicted by a Grant County Grand Jury on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.
MILBANK, SD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
727K+
Followers
77K+
Post
718M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy