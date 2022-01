Michiganders looking to get health insurance during HealthCare.gov’s 2022 open enrollment period are running out of time. The deadline for the 2022 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment period is Saturday, Jan. 15. Residents who miss the deadline to sign up will have to wait until November to pick out a plan for the following year, unless they experience a significant life change that allows for a special 60-day window to open.

