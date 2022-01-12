ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Health Director Urges Against Non-Essential Activities

By City News Service
 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Amid a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections, Los Angeles County's public health director has urged residents to avoid non- essential activities in the coming weeks, particularly those that are indoors and involve mingling with unvaccinated or higher-risk people.

Fueled by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the county is experiencing pandemic-high levels of daily infection reports and the highest rate of virus transmission to date. The county on Tuesday reported 34,827 new infections, along with 15 more deaths.

``While we're in the surge, we do ask that you exercise more caution, even if you're vaccinated and boosted,'' Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. ``One way to reduce transmission is to wear a high-quality mask whenever you're around non- household members. ... We're also asking that over the next few weeks, we all try to avoid non-essential activities where people are unmasked and in close contact with others.

``We know how important getting together with friends is to our well- being,'' she said. ``We need to be sure we're able to keep each other safe. The reality is that parties and events -- especially those indoors with unvaccinated individuals or those at high risk for severe illness -- make it very easy for this virus to spread. Limiting our time with others to those more essential work-related or school-related activities is a prudent action for everyone to take whenever possible.

``I know this is not the start to the new year we had all envisioned. With the additional tools we have, particularly easy access to free vaccine, we ought to be able to use different strategies to get us through these challenging times. As always though, it takes the cooperation of all of us to move forward with grace and get through this surge.''

Her comments came as state figures showed the number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rising to 3,766, up from 3,472 on Monday. The number of those patients in intensive care rose to 513, up from 482 a day earlier.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's health services director, said that despite rising patient numbers, the Omicron-fueled surge is playing out differently in hospitals than earlier surges. She said last fall, about one- third of COVID patients wound up in ICU care, but that number is only about 10% to 15% this time around, at least in the four county-operated hospitals, which likely reflect conditions in other medical centers.

She also said that about 40% of COVID-positive patients at the county hospitals were admitted specifically because of the virus, while the rest only learned they were infected upon admission for something else. During the last surge, 80% to 90% of the COVID patients were admitted due to virus-related illness.

Ghaly said that despite the changes and numbers that still dwarf last winter's surge -- when more than 8,000 COVID patients were hospitalized -- current staffing shortages are creating more critical conditions at hospitals. She pointed to large number of healthcare workers who have retired or moved into non-front-line positions. She also noted that the surge in COVID infections has also impacted healthcare workers, leaving many unavailable to work due to illness or exposure.

The situation has also led to longer ambulance response times, in part due to large numbers of workers at private ambulance companies who have failed to meet COVID vaccination requirements, leaving them unable to work, combined with a high amount of people calling in sick.

The time it takes for ambulance crews to off-load patients at hospitals has also risen, she said, thanks to staffing and space issues. Ghaly said three area hospitals -- Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, Little Company of Mary in San Pedro and Antelope Valley Hospital -- have all established surge units to help handle the increase in patients.

Ferrer again stressed that while the Omicron variant is easily capable of infecting vaccinated people, the shots are still proving to be effective in preventing infected people from winding up hospitalized.

She said unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to be hospitalized than fully vaccinated people, and 38 times more likely to be hospitalized than people who are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot.

The 34,827 new COVID cases announced Tuesday brought the county's cumulative total to 2,046,208 since the pandemic began. The 15 deaths gave the county an overall death toll of 27,812.

Health officials have said previously that about 90% of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of the 13 deaths reported Monday, nine had underlying conditions, according to the county Department of Public Health.

The county's rolling average rate of people testing positive for the virus was 21% as of Tuesday, down slightly from 21.4% on Monday, and up from 20.6% Sunday and 20.9% Saturday. The rate was less than 1% in November.

According to county figures released last week, of the more than 6.4 million fully vaccinated people in the county, 199,314 have tested positive for the virus, for a rate of 3.1%, while 3,348 have been hospitalized, for a rate of 0.05%. A total of 625 fully vaccinated people have died, for a rate of 0.01%.

Ferrer said Tuesday that as of Jan. 6, 80% of eligible county residents aged 5 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 71% are fully vaccinated. Of the county's overall population of 10.3 million people, 76% have received at least one dose, and 68% are fully vaccinated.

foxla.com

Nurses protest California ruling allowing COVID-positive nurses to work

LOS ANGELES - Nurses across southern California are participating in a national "day of action" Thursday to speak out against working conditions amid the latest surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Specifically in California, nurses are speaking out against a recent change in guidance from the California Department of Public Health which would allow healthcare providers who've tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic to return to work.
WLUC

WEHOville.com

COVID deaths rise to September 2021 levels

Los Angeles County reported 40,452 new positive COVID tests and another 39 deaths associated with the coronavirus in its latest data, as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the county. The 39 fatalities are the highest number of new deaths since Sept. 22. Of the 36 deaths for which...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica vaccine order proposal proves contentious

City Council voted to delay a final decision on a proposed COVID-19 mandate. Will Santa Monica’s restaurants, gyms and salons begin requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees and indoor customers? The question was left unresolved after a 3 a.m. City Council decision that was struck in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 12.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTLA

Hospitals in California are overwhelmed by COVID-related staffing shortages. Could omicron wave flatten soon?

California officials remain highly concerned about how the explosion of coronavirus cases is hitting hospitals, which are already overwhelmed by staffing shortages because of infected workers, forcing surgeries to be canceled and worsening 911 ambulance response times. But there is also hope that the Omicron wave could begin to flatten in the coming weeks, offering some relief. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

County reports highest death count since previous winter surge

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday one of the highest daily COVID-19 death totals since the previous winter surge between the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said that the 45 newly reported deaths related to COVID-19 has...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KABC

L.A. County Launches Take Home COVID Testing Program

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County is starting a take-home coronavirus testing program. Residents will be able to pick up a PCR test kit at 13 different testing sites, no appointment needed. People can complete tests at home, then return them to one of several drop-off locations for processing. The tests will detect both COVID-19 and flu infections, and results should be available between 24 and 48 hours. L.A. County’s mail-in test kit program was suspended last week but is expected to resume this week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Hospital ERs Overwhelmed By Omicron Ask Public Not To Come In For Testing

HAYWARD (KPIX) — As emergency departments are being flooded with Omicron patients, hospitals in the Bay Area are making a plea to the public not to come in for COVID-19 testing. Providence hospitals, which oversees the Queen of the Valley Medical Center sent out an advisory asking people to utilize emergency departments appropriately. They’re not the only ones to remind the public that ER’s are not COVID testing or vaccinations sites. Testing for COVID has been a challenge in the Bay Area as long lines have formed at testing sites. Chopper 5 captured cars parked along the roadway in Hayward, some waiting...
HAYWARD, CA
KTLA

L.A. nurses protest COVID-positive health care workers being allowed back to work without isolation

A group of nurses gathered in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday to speak out against new California state guidance that lets coronavirus-positive health care workers return to work amid the staffing shortages hitting hospitals. The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance over the weekend that lets health care workers who test positive for the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

