ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tina Knowles-Lawson Shared A Precious Photo With Blue Ivy, Her "Little Capricorn Twin"

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Knowles-Lawson has a special bond with her oldest granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter. For her 10th birthday, the 68-year-old ‘glam-ma’ penned a touching note to her. “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today,” Knowles-Lawson started off the lengthy caption on her Instagram page on Jan. 7....

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Complex

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blue Ivy Carter
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Tina Knowles
Person
Rumi
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Ivy#Capricorn#Sunglasses
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen

Tina Lawson had all four of her grandchildren, including Blue Ivy, participate in the theme song for her new show, which also features vocals from none other than Queen Bey. Tina Lawson enlisted the help of some very talented family members to create the theme song to her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old designer and entrepreneur shared the trailer for her show to Instagram on Monday (Dec. 20), and it features her daughter Beyoncé, 40, belting out part of the theme song. Plus, Tina’s four grandchildren — Beyoncé’s kids Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, and Solange Knowles‘ son Julez, 17 — all leave an adorable audio message at the start of the clip.
MUSIC
Elle

Here's a Rare Look at Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's Daughter, on Her 10th Birthday

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is officially 10 years old—double digits!—today, and Blue's proud grandmother Tina Lawson marked the occasion by giving all of Instagram a new look at Blue—and how tall and cool she's gotten. Blue appears alongside Lawson, who's 5'7, and doesn't seem that much shorter than her. Blue had a pitch perfecto outfit, of course: a black blazer, white pants and top, and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
michiganchronicle.com

Beyonce’s Babies Bless Grandma Tina Knowles With An Adorable New Theme Song

Tina Knowles is fortunate to have given birth to two of the most talented stars on the planet with Beyonce and Solange. Now a grandmother of four, Mrs. Knowles-Lawson can use her grandbabies for all her creative needs. The 67-year old did just that for her brand new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina, recruiting her four grandkids — Solange’s son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce’s children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 — to kick off the theme song for her upcoming show.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elite Daily

Blue Ivy Just Turned 10 And Fans Can't Handle How Tall She Is In Her Birthday Pic

Beyoncé’s little girl just turned 10, and fans can’t handle how grown up she is. Officially a decade old as of Friday, Jan. 7, Blue Ivy Carter reigned supreme on her big day at a tropical locale. These tweets about Blue Ivy Carter looking so tall in her 10th birthday pic emphasize how shocked the Beyhive is at her growth spurt.
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

Check Out Blue Ivy Carter’s Evolution Over The Years

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Blue Ivy Carter is officially in the double digits! Despite her very young age, she has more professional accomplishments than most 30 year olds. Today the child-hybrid of Beyonce and Jay-Z turns 10 years old. Children do what they’re supposed...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy