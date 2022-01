The Bears’ list of GM candidates they want to interview hit 10 on Wednesday. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the team requested an interview with the Patriots’ Eliot Wolf. Schefter says that Wolf’s title with the team is “senior consultant,” but Wolf is unlisted on the Patriots website. That’s not a slight to Wolf. The Patriots only list chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler on their “front office” page. According to many contemporary reports of Wolf’s various hirings, he has a background in scouting.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO