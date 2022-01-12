Michigan State announces 2022 football schedule, featuring midseason gauntlet

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans previously announced their three nonconference games: Sept. 3 vs. Western Michigan and Sept. 10 vs. Akron in East Lansing, and Sept. 17 at Washington.

MSU will begin conference play at home on Sept. 24 vs. Minnesota before traveling to Maryland on Oct. 1. The Spartans will host Ohio State on Oct. 8 and Wisconsin on Oct. 15, then take a bye week on Oct. 22 to get ready for the Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

Michigan State opens the last month of the regular season on the road at Illinois on Nov. 5 and closes the home schedule with games in Spartan Stadium against Rutgers (Nov. 12) and Indiana (Nov. 19). The regular season concludes on Nov. 26 at Penn State.

The 2022 Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.

Following the biggest turnaround in school history, Michigan State finished No. 8 in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in The Associated Press Poll. The Spartans closed the 2021 season with an 11-2 record – a nine-game improvement from 2020 – after their 31-21 comeback victory over ACC Champion and No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It marked just the sixth time in school history Michigan State has won 11 or more games in a season (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021).

The Spartans are already ranked in several "Way Too Early" Top 25 rankings, including The Athletic (No. 10) and ESPN.com (No. 10).

Information on season ticket renewals for 2022 will be released soon to Spartan season ticket holders.

Michigan State football 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 10 vs. Akron

Sept. 17 at Washington

Sept. 24 vs. Minnesota

Oct. 1 at Maryland

Oct. 8 vs. Ohio State

Oct. 15 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 22: Bye

Oct. 29 at Michigan

Nov. 5 at Illinois

Nov. 12 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 19 vs. Indiana

Nov. 26 at Penn State