ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State announces 2022 football schedule, featuring midseason gauntlet

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaDj3_0djm6RQR00

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Big Ten Conference announced the 2022 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartans previously announced their three nonconference games: Sept. 3 vs. Western Michigan and Sept. 10 vs. Akron in East Lansing, and Sept. 17 at Washington.

MSU will begin conference play at home on Sept. 24 vs. Minnesota before traveling to Maryland on Oct. 1. The Spartans will host Ohio State on Oct. 8 and Wisconsin on Oct. 15, then take a bye week on Oct. 22 to get ready for the Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29.

Michigan State opens the last month of the regular season on the road at Illinois on Nov. 5 and closes the home schedule with games in Spartan Stadium against Rutgers (Nov. 12) and Indiana (Nov. 19). The regular season concludes on Nov. 26 at Penn State.

The 2022 Big Ten Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Indianapolis.

Following the biggest turnaround in school history, Michigan State finished No. 8 in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and No. 9 in The Associated Press Poll. The Spartans closed the 2021 season with an 11-2 record – a nine-game improvement from 2020 – after their 31-21 comeback victory over ACC Champion and No. 12 Pittsburgh in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It marked just the sixth time in school history Michigan State has won 11 or more games in a season (2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021).

The Spartans are already ranked in several "Way Too Early" Top 25 rankings, including The Athletic (No. 10) and ESPN.com (No. 10).

Information on season ticket renewals for 2022 will be released soon to Spartan season ticket holders.

Michigan State football 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 10 vs. Akron

Sept. 17 at Washington

Sept. 24 vs. Minnesota

Oct. 1 at Maryland

Oct. 8 vs. Ohio State

Oct. 15 vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 22: Bye

Oct. 29 at Michigan

Nov. 5 at Illinois

Nov. 12 vs. Rutgers

Nov. 19 vs. Indiana

Nov. 26 at Penn State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Akron, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
East Lansing, MI
Sports
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy