Woman Gives Birth At Lakewood Car Dealership She Works At

Photo: Getty Images

Thanks to her co-workers, a Colorado woman successfully gave birth at the car dealership they all work at , according to FOX 31 .

The amazing story happened at CarHop Auto Sales and Finance in Lakewood. Jalisha Maxey-Deveraux told reporters she was about to head a baby shower, but she started having contractions in the bathroom -- three weeks before she was due.

"I knocked on the door and asked if she was OK. She was like, 'Yeah, I think I might be in labor ,' and I was like 'OK!'" CarHop manager Libbie Roan recounted to the news station. "We didn't have any towels... we're a business, we were not in the business of babies."

Luckily, colleague Jacob Cloutier stepped up to help Maxy-Deveraux give birth. Reporters say he used what he learned from the birth of his own son.

"There's a lot of screaming and a lot of, I don't want to say anger, but pain going on," Cloutier says. "A lot of it, on my end, was just remaining calm, trying to keep her calm and trying to keep her breathing... I’m just very grateful that there were no complications."

Despite the challenges, baby Jhari was welcomed into the world right before the West Metro Fire Department arrived. She weighed five pounds and nine ounces, FOX 31 says. Now on maternity leave, the mother of two told reporters she was thankful for her co-workers.

“[Cloutier] stood up and did what he had to do and helped me out," Maxey-Deveraux says. "I really appreciate it because I don’t know if she would have been OK if he hadn’t."