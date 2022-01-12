ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Nickerson city employees get pay increase

 1 day ago
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson City Council gave approval to a cost of living increase for full time city employees during...

Hutch Post

City service employees soundly reject city's contract offer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson city service employees have soundly rejected the latest contract proposal from the city. A vote of the employees on Thursday afternoon saw 95% of the Service Employees International Union members reject the contract. Esau Freeman of the local union says that the city's use of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Pay adjustment approved for county employees Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners realigned the Reno County pay scale on Tuesday. County Administrator Randy Partington explained where the additional money will come from. "$580,000 in the general fund is what we're short from what the budget number is and what 100% compression would do,"...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair Board discusses capital projects

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board took time to discuss a number of capital projects during its regular meeting on Monday. According to GM Bryan Schulz, three projects generated the most discussion. The first is the Expo building, which has been undergoing a major renovation. Schulz says they hope to have that building finished by the middle of February.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Governor gives approval to county commission expansion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has given her stamp of approval for the Reno County Commission to expand from three members to five. The public approved the expansion in the last election. The additional commissioners could have been elected via special election, however, the commissioners requested it...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 opens survey for ESSER fund feedback

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 is conducting a survey to gather information from stakeholders on how ESSER COVID funds should be spent. The district is looking to apply for the relief funding in the spring and is looking for public input. “We are working hard to do our...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Active COVID cases jump above 1,000 in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of current active cases of COVID has jumped above 1,000 for the first time in over a year. As of Thursday morning, the number of active cases stands at 1,016. The last time the active case count was that high was Dec. 3 of 2020 when the count was 1,130. The active case count has increased by 774 cases since Jan. 3.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

COVID emergency: Kan. lowers requirements for substitute teachers

The Kansas State Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday that allows any individual meeting certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License (TEAL), according to a statement from the board. This action will help solve the substitute teacher shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Harvey County Solid Waste offering reuse program

NEWTON, Kan. — Harvey County residents can now take advantage of a new program offering secondhand household hazardous waste (HHW) products for reuse through Harvey County Solid Waste. The HHW Reuse program allows residents to take previously-used items – such as paint, wood stains, automotive cleaners and home cleaning...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bond issue discussed at Monday USD 309 meeting

NICKERSON, Kan. — No action was taken by the Nickerson USD 309 School Board in connection with another bond proposal for the district. But the board did discuss the matter Monday night. Superintendent Curtis Nightingale says the board looked over some rough prices of things that the district feels is needed. And now those numbers are being studied.
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Two new members join USD 308 board

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education welcomed two new members on Monday. Laura Corey and Cheryl Thompson were sworn in as newly elected members of the Hutchinson Public Schools Board of Education. Since their election in November, Corey and Thompson have been preparing for their roles...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Substitute teachers local issue with statewide impact

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Substitute teachers are desperately needed in every school district in Reno County and in Kansas. "Every day we have uncovered classrooms," said Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman last week. "With an uncovered classroom, there's this ripple effect that happens. We have to either combine classes or we pull paras to cover a classroom, which means those paras no longer are working for targeted interventions with our students and those interventions don't happen."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Boil water advisory for Nickerson lifted

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted the boil water advisory for the City of Nickerson. The advisory was issued after a water main ruptured Friday afternoon near Nickerson High School. Laboratory testing samples collected from the City of Nickerson indicate no evidence of...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Staff absences plague schools, health care amid COVID surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Employee absences fueled by a surge in COVID-19 cases are straining Kansas hospitals, schools and emergency services and raising questions about whether some court trials might need to be delayed. When students returned from break last week in the Wichita school district, 1,274 of the...
WICHITA, KS
