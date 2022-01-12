Nickerson city employees get pay increase

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Substitute teachers are desperately needed in every school district in Reno County and in Kansas. "Every day we have uncovered classrooms," said Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman last week. "With an uncovered classroom, there's this ripple effect that happens. We have to either combine classes or we pull paras to cover a classroom, which means those paras no longer are working for targeted interventions with our students and those interventions don't happen."

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO