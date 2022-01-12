ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Fell Out with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe + Declined Interview with Arionne Curry?

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Heavenly Kimes lost a friend while filming the upcoming season of M2M. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes had her share of feuds on the show. Her biggest one to date was with Mariah Huq. Heavenly said Dr. Aydin Huq’s “manhood” was small. And she said that she was...

urbanbellemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Slams NeNe Leakes for Posting Photos Of Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

It has been a little over three months since the passing of Nene Leake’s late-husband, Gregg Leakes. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans watched some of Gregg’s early battle with colon cancer during season 11 in 2018. At the time, many questioned Nene’s support of her husband. Now, it feel like it’s all hands on deck to support and […] The post Dr. Heavenly Kimes Slams NeNe Leakes for Posting Photos Of Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Jackie Walters Isn’t Feeling Toya Bush-Harris Amid Season 9 of ‘Married to Medicine’

Toya Bush-Harris is no stranger to feuding with her M2M costars. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris had an eventful previous season. Newbie Anila Sajja joined the cast as a friend of Toya. According to Toya, they met because they lived in the same neighborhood. They developed a close friendship before season 8 began filming. Toya also said that she got Anila on the tennis team. So they spent a lot of time together. And Toya expected them to remain close as they filmed the show. Interestingly enough, their friendship was tested once Anila joined the group. Anila told the others that she heard Toya had been talking about her to other people in the neighborhood.
TV SERIES
bravotv.com

Dr. Heavenly Shares a Touching Moment with Dr. Jackie and Quad Following Her Mother's Passing

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is getting by with a little help from her friends. Following the passing of Dr. Heavenly's mother, Dr. Jackie Walters and Quad Webb were there to comfort their bestie in her time of need during a special evening at the Married to Medicine dentist's house. Dr. Heavenly captured the sweet moments with her friends in a post on Instagram on January 12. "My friends came over. They brought me some well wishes. They brought me some candles and some books," Dr. Heavenly shared in a video. "I got me some positive thinking books. Thank you, Ms. Quad. Everything. Thank you, Jackie, for the candles, because that's my favorite thing."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy