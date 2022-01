After scrapping two consecutive events (including an optimistically delayed 2021 fest), Bonnaroo has announced its 2022 lineup. Recently rumored to include some unexpected picks, the eclectic roster is indeed an interesting one, with rock favorite Tool leading along with the formidable Stevie Nicks (who canceled her 2021 festival appearances due to Covid spikes) and J. Cole. Then there's The Chicks, who stand out because they're not usually on the festival circuit like many of the others, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Flume, 21 Savage and others, who are also on the lineup.

