The Dallas Mavericks are currently crushing it. They’re on a six-game winning streak. Josh Green, who takes constant criticism from Mavs fans (myself included), has scored career-highs in back-to-back games and looked like a competent NBA player. The Mavs’ defense is absolutely rocking. The Mavs beat the No. 1 seed in the East by 14 points in their last game. They beat the Golden State Warriors by 17 points a few days before that. Dirk Nowitzki just got his jersey retired in front of a raucous crowd. From my perspective, the vibes around the Dallas Mavericks are awesome right now. But I’m not the vibe guru.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO