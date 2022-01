Realtor Jill Barrett, of Johnson Hometown Realty was recently awarded as the Diamond in the Rough Award winner for Minnesota by Diamond Vanguard Awards.The Diamond Vanguard Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals and companies in the real estate industry. By recognizing excellence in real estate and celebrating the triumphs of real estate and mortgage professional’s endeavors, we hope all will be inspired to reach higher and perform with excellence in this industry we all love and depend on. The Diamond Vanguard Awards recognize those who push harder than your average real estate agent, for those who are true closers...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 MINUTES AGO