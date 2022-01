Three-time Olympic sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago Deon Lendore has died in a head-on collision in Texas when he was driving home from practice, police said. He was 29.The former 29-year-old NCAA champion at Texas A&M University was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday after his car drifted, crossing over the road’s centre line and sideswiped a vehicle before drifting again to crash into a 2018 Infiniti SUV head-on, the Texas department of public safety said.He was driving westbound to home on the FM 485 road in Milam county in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta from his alma mater where...

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO