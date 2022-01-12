Second boil water notice rescinded in Lindale
UPDATE (1/13/22) – The boil water notice has been rescinded.
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — A boil water notice has been issued in Lindale for the same 27 homes that were affected last week .LIST: More East Texas schools close Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 counts
According to city officials, the notice has been given due to a contractor hitting a water line. The same area has been affected as last week, which includes 27 homes in the area of Pearl Street and Shelley Lane.
No other Lindale residents are affected at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
