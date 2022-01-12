ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Second boil water notice rescinded in Lindale

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10KaQJ_0djm37HR00

UPDATE (1/13/22) – The boil water notice has been rescinded.

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — A boil water notice has been issued in Lindale for the same 27 homes that were affected last week .

LIST: More East Texas schools close Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 counts

According to city officials, the notice has been given due to a contractor hitting a water line. The same area has been affected as last week, which includes 27 homes in the area of Pearl Street and Shelley Lane.

No other Lindale residents are affected at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lindale, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Lindale, TX
City
Tyler, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gladewater police arrest subject who reportedly broke into residence while experiencing ‘chemically induced delirium’

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested Monday morning after Gladewater police officers got a call that someone was destroying property and ran into a nearby residence. Police were called to a business on south Highway 271 near the Gladewater city limits. The caller advised that there were no weapons in the residence and […]
GLADEWATER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#East Texas#Weather#Sfa#Goodwill
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: SFA in Nacogdoches needs an HR Benefits Representative

Nacogdoches, TXStephen F. Austin State UniversityBenefits Representative (Human Resources)Full-timeSalary: $35,000 – $41,500 Job Functions – Interprets and explains university policies and procedures related to benefits and retirement programs to faculty, staff, and departments.– Serves as the primary contact for faculty and staff benefits enrollment, changes, and terminations.– Counsels employees concerning university benefits programs.– Contacts and […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Police Department

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, KETK News recognized the Rusk Police Department for their continued bravery in keeping their Cherokee County community safe. Chief Jeremy Black said his department “surround themselves with the word ‘help.'” He says that when they hire a recruit, they are looking for an officer or staff member that is […]
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas total COVID-19 cases for 2020 released, East Texas hospitalization data updated as cases climb

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a final total of 1,620,499 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 182,983 probable cases to the CDC for 2020, they announced Friday. Statistics for the state and counties will be changed to reflect those totals. Officials said data cleanup is a common practice for public […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance honor community members during MLK Day celebration

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — East Texans came together for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Kilgore Men and Women of Alliance came together Monday to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. Four people were awarded for all they have provided for the city.  The program began with remarks and a prayer from Pastor Joe Murphy. Songs were sung with so much power […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Austin voters could decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in May

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) – As greater numbers of Texas voters sour on harsh punishment for marijuana offenses, Austin voters will likely decide in May whether to effectively decriminalize the drug. The ballot measure, pushed by the group Ground Game Texas, would forbid Austin police officers in most cases from ticketing or arresting people on low-level pot […]
AUSTIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PICTURES: 2 RVs catch fire, 1 destroyed in Eustace

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) — Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded to a report of a mutual aid structure fire on Thursday at approximately 11:20 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, located on FM-316 North in Eustace, one RV had already been engulfed while the other had just begun to catch fire. After several […]
EUSTACE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Angelina County Jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 spike, 5th East Texas county to do so

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon that jail visitation will be suspended until further notice. The suspension is due to the massive spikes in COVID-19 cases across the region. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said they “are working to ensure the safety of inmates and officers.” The suspension […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

3K+
Followers
886
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy