Violent Crimes Division Arrests Two Teens Following Robbery in Stolen Vehicle

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
 1 day ago
Two teenagers are in juvenile detention charged with robbing a woman in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue North Monday. Daquan Miles, 16, and Brooklyn Spivey, 17, are accused of stealing the victim’s wallet while she unloaded her car. Miles implied he had a firearm in his clothes when he demanded her belongings.

Miles left in a white 2013 Nissan Murano with visible damage to the rear passenger door. The Nissan had been reported stolen on January 2 after a victim was carjacked while pumping gas in East Nashville. The victim tried to pull the suspect out of the driver’s seat, but was thrown to the ground by the carjacker. In that incident, the suspect picked up a female standing nearby and both fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Yesterday afternoon, hours after the robbery, the Nissan was observed returning to the 5th Avenue North area. The Nissan was positively identified and, with help from an MNPD helicopter, was tracked to the area of 27th Avenue North and Batavia Street.

Miles and Spivey fled on foot, but were quickly apprehended by Violent Crimes Division detectives. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and being runaway juveniles.

*Their photos are being withheld pending further lineups.

#Carjacking#Robbery#Nissan Murano#Brooklyn#Mnpd#Violent Crimes Division
