We knew PCIe 5 SSDs would be fast, but now we've got some confirmation. The new Samsung PM1743 PCIe 5 SSD we told you about last week is already in some folks’ hands, and its overall bandwidth and throughput are off the hook. In fact, one technology expert at Intel has been testing the new drive and clocked it at speeds of more than 13.7GB per second.

