Conway, SC

Franksville Resident Makes President’s List at Coastal Carolina University

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 1 day ago
CONWAY, SC – Nathan Koch of Franksville is currently attending Coastal Carolina University. Koch, a marketing major, is one of close to 1,000 students who earned a spot on the Fall 2021 semester President’s List.

About Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, S.C. that offers baccalaureate degrees in 95 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, as well as doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research, and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,400 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 180 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations! You make your hometown proud.

Racine, WI
