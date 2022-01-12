ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Studies Predict Social Media Will Be Biggest Influence On Shopping For Decades

By Catherine Erdly
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shopping on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok is predicted to grow exponentially over the next few years. A report by Accenture. entitled “Why Shopping’s set for a social revolution” shows how the power of social commerce will be transformative for the retail industry. The...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
INTERNET
TechRadar

The best organic marketing strategies for small business

You’re ready to market your small business, and you have several strategies available to you. Will you market yourself through Facebook or Twitter, pay for ads on Google Search, invest in great website content, or start to build out your email list?. When you’re developing your marketing strategy and...
SMALL BUSINESS
indypolitics.org

2021 In Review – Social Media

2021 was another controversial year for social media and 2022 doesn’t look any different. So to figure what happened this year with social media and what’s in store for next year we convened our “social media band.”. Our panel includes social media expert and Apex pharmacist Erin...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Commerce#Influencer#Shopping#Social Revolution#Tiktok#Americans#Onepoll#Point
Law.com

Shopping on Social Media Seen Hitting $1.2 Trillion by 2025

The trend is being driven primarily by Gen Z and millennial consumers, who are expected to account for 62% of the spending. Shopping on social networks such as Facebook, TikTok and WeChat is going to grow three times faster than sales from traditional channels over the next three years, according to a study released by Accenture.
INTERNET
ABC 15 News

Live shopping on social media expected to grow in 2022

Live shopping on social media proved to be big business in 2021 and it’s expected to be even bigger in the new year. ABC15 caught up with Eric Dahan who is the CEO and Co-Founder of "Open Influence" which is an influencer marketing company based in LA. Dahan said,...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
eMarketer

Important social advertising trends, nano-influencers, and social media video statistics

On today's episode, we discuss the opportunities and challenges within social advertising and how automation will play its part. We then talk about what to expect from micro- and nano-influencers in 2022 and what the most interesting social media video statistics are. Tune in to the discussion with global director of marketing at Smartly.io Riikka Söderlund and eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Debra Aho Williamson.
INTERNET
choose901.com

Lensrentals: Social Media Strategist

As the Social Media Strategist you will be responsible for building brand awareness through organic and paid social media promotion. This will involve planning social media strategy, creating, publishing and monitoring social content across all platforms, and continuously improving the impact of the social media program based on key performance metrics. The Social Media Strategist will work closely with the broader marketing team to ensure timely promotion of assets and alignment on messaging. The ideal candidate has familiarity and experience with photo/video gear and a passion for image making.
JOBS
beincrypto.com

Social Media’s Infrequent Posters Have the Most Influence on Bitcoin Price

Social Media’s power to change cryptocurrency prices is assumed. But… is that true? Over the course of the past 5 years, the value of Bitcoin has soared (and fallen, and soared again). The cryptocurrency has worked its way into every form of financial transaction. But what makes sentiment turn into action?
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Social Commerce 2022 Report by the Influencer Marketing Factory

The Social Commerce industry is expected to grow to $80 billion by 2025 in the U.S. alone, with 72% of users using social media platforms to research brands and 97% of Gen Z consumers using social media as their top source of shopping inspiration. The number of U.S. social commerce buyers accelerated 25.2% to 80.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to increase to 96 million in 2022. The Influencer Marketing Factory completed a survey in December 2021 asking 1,000 U.S. responders, between 16 and 54 years, about their social commerce and social shopping behaviors.
INTERNET
Medscape News

Celebrities' Social Media Food Posts Largely Unhealthy: Study

Since the term "influencer" entered the global vernacular, celebrities have used their social media to engage millions of fans. Many look to their idols for what to wear, what places to visit, and even how to look. But what about what to eat?. That's where a study in JAMA Network...
DRINKS
The Drum

Stop, shop and scroll: How social is optimizing for shopping

Consumer behavior and preferences are constantly evolving, largely in response to technological innovation. It’s important for brands to be able to keep up if they’re aiming to maintain engagement with their audiences. Social and shopping, shopping and social — two phenomena that used to exist in separate realms,...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Personalizable Social Media Profiles

Meta is currently testing a feature on its image-sharing platform that allows for Instagram profile customization. Currently, any creator's Instagram profile features a 3-column layout in chronological order where the newest posts are at the top. This order is not adjustable, and to make any stylistic changes requires deleting and re-uploading images. Meta has acknowledged the inconvenience of this feature and is adding a convenient method to organize profiles.
INTERNET
The Drum

Excelling in Social Media for Charities

JAA work with over 50 charity clients and are one of the UK’s biggest buyers of charity advertising on social media. In 2020 we purchased 1.2 billion impressions on Facebook and Instagram for charities including the RSPCA, Cats Protection, Barnardo’s, Plan International UK, RNIB, Mind, Breast Cancer Now, Drinkaware and many others. This activity led to over 500,000 conversions and these individual actions generated millions of pounds of new revenue from cash gifts, regular giving, lottery sales, legacy requests, event sign-ups, raffles, value exchanges and sponsorships. JAA’s expertise in using social media effectively for charities has five key elements.
CHARITIES
hypebeast.com

Social Media Influencers May Soon Have to Label Retouched Photos Under New UK Bill

Following Norway’s regulation to make it illegal for social media influencers to post a retouched photo without placing a disclaimer, the UK may just be following suit. The UK has now put forward a new bill in an attempt to combat body dysmorphia online. This comes after the NHS saw an increase by 41% of hospital admissions for anorexia, bulimia and eating disorders amongst young people 17 and under. The new regulation, the Digitally Altered Body Image bill, was proposed earlier this month and calls for greater transparency from brands and influencers who Photoshop or FaceTune their images. Dr. Evans spoke at the House of Commons and said, “If someone has been paid to post a picture on social media which they have edited, or advertisers, broadcasters or publishers are making money from an edited photograph, they should be honest and upfront about it.” This is not the first time that a bill of this nature has been proposed to the parliment.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
95K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy