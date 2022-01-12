ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adopt a Pet: Ottie!

KNOE TV8
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with meteorologist Jacob Vanderpool. Progressive activist Gary Chambers announces run for...

www.knoe.com

thurstontalk.com

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Aristotle

Meet Aristotle! This Philosopher is available January 8, 2022! He is a 47-pound, 7-month-old, German shepherd dog/mastiff mix. His tri-brown coat is accented by a cream like neck stole!. Aristotle is one of three puppies that were born on May 18, 2021 and came to AAP on November 18, 2021....
SHELTON, WA
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Loki the Pittsky needs a forever home

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - You don't have to battle the Avengers to bring home your newest pet. Loki is up for adoption at the Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter. He's about 11 months old and has one blue eye and one brown eye. So far, he seems to be doing well with other dogs.
CINCINNATI, OH
soprissun.com

Pet adoptions surge trailed by surrenders

As people were told to stay home in 2020, due to the initial spread of COVID-19, pet adoptions from animal shelters skyrocketed. However, in 2021, animal shelters across the country have reported a record amount of those same animals being returned, or surrendered, to shelters. Colorado Animal Rescue, better known...
HOMELESS
inkfreenews.com

Pets Of The Week

PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Dakota is a five-year-old, neutered, male Australian Shepherd mix. He has a dark fur coat and weighs 49 pounds. Dakota is full of love. He needs to be the only...
PIERCETON, IN
iheart.com

Humane Society Blocks In-Person Visits for Pet Adoptions

>Humane Society Blocks In-Person Visits for Pet Adoptions. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Officials with the Humane Society of the Harrisburg Area say they must close their doors to in-person adoption visits for a while. It's due to the rising number of COVID cases and staffing issues amid more workers becoming infected. While they say they're closing for in-person walkthroughs, the shelter says people can see all their adoptable pets online and get more information on how to adopt on their website as well. They haven't yet set a date as to when they might re-open.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Otto, A Huge Sports Fan

If you're looking for the perfect blend of spunky and sweet, Otto is your guy!. He is also a huge fan of *SPORTS* of all kinds. After all, he is an Orangeman through and through!. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSB-TV Atlanta

Adoptable pets from the Atlanta Humane Society

Adoptable pets from the Atlanta Humane Society Looking to adopt a pet? Here are a few that are awaiting your arrival at the Atlanta Humane Society! For more, check out https://atlantahumane.org/ (Atlanta Humane Society)
ATLANTA, GA
WPMI

Fairhope offers $0.99 pet adoptions in honor of Betty White

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Haven No-Kill Animal Shelter in Fairhope, the City of Fairhope Animal Shelter and the Baldwin County Animal Shelter have teamed up to conduct a very special animal adoption promotion, Tuesday, January 18th through Friday, January, 21 st. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption for the historically low price of only 99 cents, in honor of the late actress and animal lover Betty White’s birthday.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Big girl Fluffy available for adoption at Pets Fur People

Fluffy is a 7-year-old Pyrenees mix. She is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Fluffy is a big girl — tipping the scales at 100 pounds. She had a difficult life before coming to Pets Fur People. Fluffy never received love and affection from her previous owner. This sweet and gentle girl would thrive in a quiet household as a couch potato. She is quiet and laid back and not a barker. Fluffy is not fond of other dogs – she wants to be the queen of the household. Fluffy has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes Fluffy will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Fluffy call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
abcnews4.com

Dorchester Paws has discounted pet adoptions Friday

Dorchester Paws will host a "5-hour Adopt-a-thon" on Friday in hopes of clearing space in its crowded shelter. From 12-5 p.m. tomorrow, the shelter is offering discounted adoptions. All cats and dogs will only be $22 to adopt. Dorchester Paws' dog adoption floor is currently operating at full capacity. At...
PETS
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Meet Bean from PAWS Chicago

Meet Bean! Bean is an adorable 4-year-old short coat Chihuahua who was rescued from Chicago Animal Care & Control. Bean loves stuffed toys and belly rubs and is looking for an adults only home with experienced owners, and prefers women. Bean, and many other dogs and cats are available for...
CHICAGO, IL
Corbin Times Tribune

Guide to adopting a shelter dog

Pet adoption rates soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. The desire to adopt was so significant that animal shelters around the country nearly emptied. According to Dr. Elizabeth Berliner, an associate clinical professor and the director of the Maddie's Shelter Medicine Program at Cornell University, as many as one in five pet-owning homes adopted a new pet during the pandemic.
PETS
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Rocky River is very excited to meet you!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The only thing Rocky River would like more than hot dogs is a forever home!\. He is one of the "window dogs" at his shelter, so you can see him in the lobby. His handlers say he needs a family who can keep up with his happy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Door County Pulse

Pet Adoptions Halted at Door County Humane Society Campus

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has been forced to make some changes to its hours and services in response to COVID-related staff and volunteer shortages. Effective Jan. 3, WHS will offer adoptions only from its Milwaukee and Green Bay campuses until further notice, although additional animals will be available to adopt directly from foster homes. Adoption services will not be available at the Racine, Ozaukee or Door County campuses. Available animals at those campuses will be transported to Milwaukee, Green Bay or foster homes for adoption placement.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Adopt-a-pet: Meet Mama Tinsel, Sergeant & Griswald

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two rescues closed during the pandemic, Second Chance Cats of West Michigan was created to fill that gap. “We work with municipal shelters to pull cats that maybe are at risk because of space constraints, or maybe need a little more time to work with them," said Laura Moody, Director of Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

