ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears request interview with Patriots' Eliot Wolf for GM position

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuNli_0djlye3s00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears added another candidate to their list of potential replacements for former general manager Ryan Pace. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears requested to interview Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf for their open general manager position.

Wolf started off as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 with the Packers, where his father, Ron Wolf, served as general manager from 1991 to 2000. In eight years with the team, Eliot worked his way into the director of pro personnel role, which he held for three years. In his last two seasons in Green Bay, he spent time in the roles of director of player personnel and director of football operations.

He left Wisconsin for the assistant general manager position in Cleveland before taking his current position as a senior consultant in New England.

Wolf has heard his name make the rounds for open general manager positions before. He first interviewed in San Francisco after the 49ers fired Trent Baalke following the 2016 NFL season. He was also considered to follow in his father’s footsteps in Green Bay and succeed the late-Ted Thompson when he stepped down from the position following the 2017 season.

Wolf is likely hoping that he will finally get his chance to take the next step up for the bitter rivals of the team that gave him his start.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos fire head coach Vic Fangio, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

The Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Fangio lasted three seasons in his post but failed to get his club to the playoffs in that time, so GM George Paton felt compelled to make a move. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that the team will also part ways with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders’ head-coach choices: Rich Bisaccia or Jim Harbaugh?

The Raiders’ 2021-22 NFL season hasn’t yet come to an end, but, according to the rumors circulating in the NFL, Raiders owner Mark Davis is already locked in on his preferred replacement hire for head coach. Davis hasn’t conducted an official search, but Mike Florio of NBC Sports confirms what most of the league is thinking: that Davis already knows who he wants.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Colts work out former first-round CB Prince Amukamara

The Colts brought in Amukamara for an audition Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. This comes as starter Xavier Rhodes is battling a hamstring injury. Rhodes missed a second day of practice this week due to the ailment. While Amukamara has not seen action in a regular-season game since the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wolf
Person
Adam Schefter
NESN

How Patriots’ Steve Belichick Reacted To Brian Flores’ Dolphins Firing

Brian Flores’ stunning ouster in Miami was good for the New England Patriots from a competitive standpoint. But from a personal perspective, Steve Belichick was sad to see Flores go. Belichick worked under and alongside Flores for years in New England. He said news of the Dolphins’ decision Monday...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Bears#Patriots#American Football#Espn#Packers
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
iheart.com

Vegas has officially set the odds on the next Vikings head coach

We knew it wouldn't take long and Vegas never disappoints. We now have official odds on who will be the favorite to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings...and the leader in the clubhouse may not surprise you... A familiar face in Eric Bieniemy at the top of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
NFL
Field Level Media

Jim Harbaugh Odds On 4 NFL Coaching Vacancies

With Jim Harbaugh‘s name being associated with nearly every head coaching vacancy in the NFL – and one that’s not even open yet – one sportsbook is offering odds on where the current Michigan coach might land. The shortest odds belong to his former stopping grounds,...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy