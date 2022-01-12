Bears request interview with Patriots' Eliot Wolf for GM position

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears added another candidate to their list of potential replacements for former general manager Ryan Pace. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears requested to interview Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf for their open general manager position.

Wolf started off as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 with the Packers, where his father, Ron Wolf, served as general manager from 1991 to 2000. In eight years with the team, Eliot worked his way into the director of pro personnel role, which he held for three years. In his last two seasons in Green Bay, he spent time in the roles of director of player personnel and director of football operations.

He left Wisconsin for the assistant general manager position in Cleveland before taking his current position as a senior consultant in New England.

Wolf has heard his name make the rounds for open general manager positions before. He first interviewed in San Francisco after the 49ers fired Trent Baalke following the 2016 NFL season. He was also considered to follow in his father’s footsteps in Green Bay and succeed the late-Ted Thompson when he stepped down from the position following the 2017 season.

Wolf is likely hoping that he will finally get his chance to take the next step up for the bitter rivals of the team that gave him his start.