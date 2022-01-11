ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Pass-the-Hash and Pass-the-Ticket

Computerworld
 4 days ago

Pass-the-hash and pass-the-ticket are commonly used attacks which many traditional security products (i.e. firewalls,...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

All Hail the Passing of the BlackBerry

The BlackBerry is no more, and I may be among the few people to mourn its passing. This week, the company stopped supporting its classic devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS, and earlier. All older BlackBerry devices not running on Android software will no longer be able to use data, send text messages, access the internet, or make calls.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Creating a Dynamic Cloud-Ready Network

Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) can make an immediate impact with tangible, incremental steps to a digital and cloud-ready network. And one that is agnostic of any existing network, contract arrangements, and current or future network vendors. Verizon can create a digital overlay platform, combining the tools you need to manage a robust, reliable and secure network with your own IT service management and provisioning toolsets.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

386 Systems Provides Continuity To Customers With Proactive Monitoring

386 Systems is an IT service provider in Peru and a long time HP partner. 386 Systems simplifies IT services and device management for businesses across South America by providing Device as a Service (DaaS). Leveraging the HP TechPulse analytics dashboard customers also benefit from proactive monitoring and visibility into potential issues regarding device health and security. Learn how 386 Systems is helping free customers’ IT departments from time-consuming support, security and device management tasks while reducing costs.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

10 Tips to Stop Ransomware & Boost Security with Microsoft Defender AV

Microsoft Defender Antivirus (MDAV), known as Windows Defender Antivirus before the Windows May 2020 update, is an anti-malware component of Microsoft Windows. MDAV continually scans for malware, viruses, and advanced security threats. In addition to this real-time protection, updates are downloaded automatically to help keep your device safe and protect it from threats. More businesses use MDAV over any other to prevent, detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats. Recent market share calculations show that Microsoft alone holds over 30% of the market in endpoint protection and is expected to continue to grow exponentially.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hash
Computerworld

Google finds a nation-state level of attacks on iPhone

When it comes to mobile security, users are routinely warned to be extremely careful, avoid suspicious links, emails, and attachments. But the growth of no-click attacks sidesteps these soft defenses. Google recently drilled into one such attack, which happened to have hit an iPhone. “We assess this to be one...
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

Mobile Security Index 2021 SMB spotlight : A deep dive into the state of mobile security in small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses (SMBs) may lack the resources and IT budgets of large enterprises, but mobile and cloud-based technologies are leveling the playing field. In this report, we explore some of the specific challenges facing SMBs and how the increase in working from home has affected their security readiness. Unless otherwise stated, data in this report is based on the responses of SMB participants—those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees—in the latest MSI survey.
INTERNET
Computerworld

A New Model For Defeating Cyberattacks And Reducing Costs

IT teams are now combating a new class of advanced threats that bypass traditional security defenses. The only sure-fire way to protect users and safeguard sensitive data is to defend the endpoint itself. This paper provides a compelling business case for a revolutionary approach built around isolation and micro-virtualization. HP Sure Click Enterprise effectively eliminates the attack surfaces of endpoints with advanced isolation technology that defeats cyberattacks, streamlines IT processes, frees users to click on anything/anywhere without getting compromised, and dramatically reduces operational costs. See the factors that contribute to the quick ROI for a typical HP Sure Click Enterprise deployment, including sample ROI analyses of two customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Data Policy and Management for Beginners

Corporate mobile devices provide the freedom to work anytime, anywhere, but with this flexibility comes the drain that personal use and behavior have on company devices, even on personally enabled devices on your cellular plan. In this beginner's guide, we point you on the path to take control of your Apple fleet beyond mobile device management (MDM) with Acceptable Use policies, data management and the Jamf Data Policy solution.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

Realize the Promise of Cloud

Trust. Capabilities. Guidance. These are the hallmarks of successful cloud deployment. Digital transformation was accelerated by the pandemic and made possible by the advent of the public cloud and cloud marketplaces. Customers now search for independent software vendor products and services that easily integrate with these cloud platforms, to the delight of many security practitioners. This new software delivery model enables the best of both worlds: best-in-breed solutions that are easy to find, test, buy, and deploy.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Cloud security: Whose responsibility is it?

Two things you should know: Misconfigured cloud servers cause 19% of data breaches; and the overwhelming majority of cloud data breaches and leaks can be traced to customer error. Don’t expect your cloud service provider to cover all of the bases. In that case, what’s the best way to avoid a breach in cloud security? Automation is one answer; knowing your responsibilities is another.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

5 Ways that SD-WAN Transforms Your Network

Existing networks lack the management tools and methods to enable network transformation. This creates delay and as a result, applications run slowly. SD-WAN was developed to solve these issues and transform your network by making it more responsive, providing greater bandwidth and being more cost effective. It also simplifies deployment and management of network edge devices.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Microsoft touts first PCs to ship natively with secure Pluton chip

As organizations continue to wrestle with how to manage a hybrid workforce, security outside the corporate firewall continues to play a huge role in day-to-day IT operations. Following the October release of Windows 11, which boasted features aimed at enabling hybrid work, Microsoft last week announced the first PCs with its Pluton chip-to-cloud security technology. The technology is aimed at securing the computers of remote workers and others.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

17 ways the iPhone transformed enterprise tech

“Every once in a while a revolutionary product comes along that changes everything,” said Apple CEO Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone 15 years ago on Jan. 9. The device kept that promise, ushered in a whole new set of paradigms (and problems), and continues to transform every walk of life. Here are just 17 ways iPhone has changed the enterprise since its launch.
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

How to Get Software Licensing Right the First Time

A successful software licensing model requires a comprehensive strategy that considers people, processes, and technology. You’ll also have to take a real look at your current business models, operations, and delivery methods, and evaluate what you can change to improve these aspects of your business. Most important, though, is a clearly defined vision that can be properly implemented both internally and externally.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

ARHT Media’s ‘Holopresence’ — a futuristic option for virtual appearances?

As we move closer to the metaverse and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept of holograms and telepresence are getting more attention. This week, I met with ARHT Media, a Toronto-based company with a modern-day answer for presenters who need to get to virtual remote locations without risking their health. It’s a telepresence solution called Holopresence geared toward on-stage performances (and it could be an option for remote live performances, as well).
ELECTRONICS
Computerworld

Market Insight Report Reprint: Verizon’s managed detection and response service targets an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape

Even though enterprise security teams have more tools, bigger budgets and greater executive support than ever before, the challenge of protecting assets, data, people and workloads has never been more difficult. As threats become more vicious, the attack surface expands, and as the tools, systems, services and data organizations depend on become more interconnected and interdependent, security teams are struggling to adapt and rapidly detect and respond to the threats targeting their business. A lack of visibility, scale and expertise is only exacerbating these challenges.
MARKETS
Computerworld

How to Adopt a “Defense in Depth” Security Strategy to Protect Your SMB

While small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) may not consider themselves prime targets for cyber security attacks, the fact is they are being targeted more frequently these days. Whereas in 2020 SMBs (less than 1,000 employees) suffered fewer than half the number of breaches that larger companies did, last year it...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy