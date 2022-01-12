ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Watcha Watchin’ Wednesday – Texas true crime series

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAkPW_0djly5Ro00

WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — Love true crime stories? The Morning After crew gathered a list of series that you can watch involving cases here in Texas.

  • “Murder Under The Friday Night Lights” — Watch the trailer here .
  • “Texas True Crime” — Watch the trailer here .
  • “Texas Killing Fields” — Watch the trailer here .
