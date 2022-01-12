ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Sangamon County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 61% of people fully vaccinated

By Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 1 day ago

Sangamon County has administered more than 298,374 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 10, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That's up 1.87% from the previous week's tally of 292,891 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Sangamon County, 61% of residents were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 10. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Illinois reported 2,460,270 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 10% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Illinois as of Jan. 10 are DuPage County (71%), Cook County (68%), Lake County (65%), Kendall County (64%) and Chicago (63%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Sangamon County as of Jan. 10:

How many people in Sangamon County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

  • 92% of people in Sangamon County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 179,366 people
  • 61% of people in Sangamon County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 119,008 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker , which is updated daily.

How many people in Illinois have been vaccinated so far?

  • 94% of people in Illinois have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 11,937,424 people
  • 61% of people in Illinois are fully vaccinated, for a total of 7,785,183 people

COVID vaccinations for kids and boosters

The percentages in this story reflect the total share of the population that has received vaccines. That now includes people as young as 5 years old, for whom vaccines have been authorized.

These weekly stories will be updated as more data on vaccination rates in children, as well as booster vaccination rates, are released.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Sangamon County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 61% of people fully vaccinated

The Cullman Tribune

COVID-19 boosters now authorized for ages 12-15, dosing interval lowered, additional primary dose recommended for certain immunocompromised children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has notified Alabama healthcare providers that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) have endorsed new recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations. The updates came about after a thorough and ongoing review of the available safety and efficacy data by the Food and Drug Administration in the setting of surging COVID-19 cases in adults and children, the CDC noted. Known and potential benefits of additional doses were determined to outweigh any potential risks of vaccine. Changes are summarized as follows: Authorizes the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
ALABAMA STATE
capitolwolf.com

Area woman dies from COVID

Another COVID death reported in Sangamon County. SCDPH says a woman in her 70s has died from coronavirus. Additionally, the Sangamon County Dept. of Public Health says there are now 116 people in area hospitals being treated for the disease.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Courier

Health Department Clinic closes temporarily

Due to COVID-19 and staff shortage issues, the Logan County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) immunization clinic which administers a wide variety of vaccines, including COVID-19, is temporarily closed until Tuesday, Jan. 18. Other remaining services at LCDPH will continue to operate. LCDPH will be closed on Monday, January 17th...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

2 COVID deaths in area hospitals

The Sangamon County Dept. of Public Health is reporting the death of an area man who was in his 90s. SCDPH also says there are currently 110 people in Sangamon County hospitals being treated for COVID. Additonally, Menard County Public Health says a woman in her 80s died from coronavirus.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker issues COVID-19 exclusion order for schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. –Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Tuesday regarding exclusion from school for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19. The order also addresses protocols for those who come in close contact with people testing positive. News partner 25 News reports that exclusion, in this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CHICAGO READER

A new, deadly COVID outbreak in an Illinois prison

This article was co-published with the Prison Journalism Project. Just as the coronavirus is spreading again throughout the country, people at Stateville Correctional Center in Illinois have been getting sick too. On December 31, a team of officers escorted medical staff from outside to administer COVID-19 tests to all the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

OSF St. Joseph president says COVID is as bad as it's ever been

COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled across the country in the last two weeks as the omicron variant leads to record surges in new coronavirus cases. The increase in McLean County isn't quite as high, but Bloomington-Normal hospitals have been nearly full for months. Last week, OSF HealthCare announced it was delaying...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

OSF announces ambulance service transition in Champaign, Vermilion counties

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare announced all OSF PRO emergency ground transportation services in Champaign and Vermilion counties will transition to Advanced Medical Tranport (AMT), starting Monday. OSF PRO is the OSF HealthCare emergency transport service in both of those counties. The company said all OSF PRO assets will...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
