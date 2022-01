God of War for PC is finally here after being stuck on PlayStation consoles for the last four years. With our in-depth PC Performance review, we are going to look at all the settings and boosts across two PC specifications along with comparisons to the PS5 backward compatibility version. How much better is it over the PlayStation 4 Pro version, what do you need to run it, and have the gods graced us with a prize PC port? All that and much more within. God of War originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2018. After a few successful PC PlayStation ports under their belt in the form of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone, does Sony keep up the track record of providing an engaging PC experience with their flagship titles? Let's find out!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO