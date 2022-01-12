Watch Multiple Adeles — and Dancers and Acrobats — in Surreal New Video for ‘Oh My God’

The ‘Easy On Me’ singer rocked a floral satin dress that hugged her waist perfectly as she teased her upcoming music video for ‘Oh My God.’. Adele, 33, has all of her fans saying “Oh My God” after her most recent Instagram upload. The British singer released a teaser of her music video of the song and wowed fans not only with her music, but with her sexy outfit. The video kicked off with the track’s unique instrumentals as the camera panned from darkness over to a large ring light that surrounded Adele like a halo. Adele was then lit to show off a satin, floral dress that cinched at her waist perfectly. Just as she opened her mouth to sing the first note, the video cut to black.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO