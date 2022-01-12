Lyle/Pacelli boys basketball routs Mabel/Canton 75-36 Tuesday evening

Westmoreland County boys basketball results from Tuesday January 11, 2022:. Greensburg Central Catholic 63 Jeannette 43 WATCH BROADCAST. A close game in the first half turned into a lopsided affair in the second half with Greensburg Central Catholic pulling away from Jeannette for a 63-43 Section 3-2A victory. The Jayhawks were up 17-10 after the first quarter and 33-30 at halftime. But GCC's offense started roaring in the second half, holding a 20-6 edge in the third quarter, to take control of the game. Brevan Williams' 26 points lead the Centurions (7-1, 2-0). Tyree Turner came in with 20 points for Central. Shane Mickens and Anton Good tallied 17 and 10 points respectively for the Jayhawks (6-3, 1-1).

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO