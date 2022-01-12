ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyle/Pacelli boys basketball routs Mabel/Canton 75-36 Tuesday evening

 1 day ago

The Lyle/Pacelli Athletics boys’ basketball team was back in action Tuesday evening after an eight-day layoff versus the Mable/Canton Cougars in a Southeast Conference matchup in Mabel, and guard Buai Duop tallied 29 points and eight rebounds as the...

