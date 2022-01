2ND UPDATE, 6:00 PM: The Society of Composers & Lyricists has rescheduled its Covid-delayed third annual SCL Awards for Tuesday, March 8, at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. “After much deliberation, we have also decided to extend out final voting period,” the group said this evening. “This will allow our many mem bers who have been impacted by the surge in Covid-19 additional time to review all the nominees’ excellent work.” The voting period now will begin Monday and run through February 25. See the list of nominations below. UPDATED, 4:30 PM: The Society of Composers & Lyricists has postponed its third...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO