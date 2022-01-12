ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Roger Wood Asks What Happened to Little Harmony?

By ROGER WOOD, InDepthNH.org
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Harmony Montgomery was 5 when last seen in Manchester two years ago. Her disappearance has only recently been investigated and her fate as of this report is still unknown. Was she abused, murdered or just ignored? And who is responsible ultimately for her safety? Podcaster Roger Wood explores this tragedy in...

indepthnh.org

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Republican Councilors Cast Third Vote To Defund Family Planning Providers

CONCORD – The Executive Council has rejected another effort to provide $1 million in funding for non-abortion reproductive health-care services for low-income residents at facilities in Concord, Greenland, Claremont, Manchester, Keene, Derry, and Exeter. The repeated request by Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette was placed on the...
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State: 19 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,075 Cases, 432 Hospitalizations Thursday

On Thursday, January 13, 2022, DHHS announced 3,818 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, January 12. Today’s results include 2,846 people who tested positive by PCR test and 972 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 34 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (9 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,067; an additional 116 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (27 by PCR and 89 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,358; an additional 14 new cases from Friday, January 7 (10 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,773; an additional 2 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (0 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 3,346; an additional 37 new cases from Sunday, January 9 (1 by PCR and 36 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,824; an additional 3 new cases from Monday, January 10 (0 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,669; and an additional 51 new cases from Tuesday, January 11 (2 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,489. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 22,750 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 5 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,463 Cases, 389 Hospitalizations Tuesday

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, DHHS announced 1,627 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 10. Today’s results include 1,089 people who tested positive by PCR test and 538 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 107 new cases from Monday, January 3 (9 by PCR and 98 by antigen test, for a new total of 1,734); an additional 214 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (86 by PCR and 128 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,345); an additional 257 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (75 by PCR and 182 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,729); an additional 33 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (1 by PCR and 32 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,196); an additional 170 new cases from Friday, January 7 (33 by PCR and 137 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,751); an additional 29 new cases from Saturday, January 8 (17 by PCR and 12 by antigen test, for a new total of 3,296); and an additional 26 new cases from Sunday, January, 9 (21 by PCR and 5 by antigen test, for a new total of 2,731). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 18,079 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Hassan Pushes Top Officials on NH’s Inaccurate Vaccination Data

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan, D-NH, questioned top administration officials Tuesday, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, on New Hampshire’s inaccurate vaccination data, the need for additional personnel and support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in New Hampshire, and how the administration is monitoring the effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments against the new variant.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Executive Council#Nursing And Public Health#Yale University#Office#Indepthnh#Npr
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 8 New COVID-19 Deaths, 9,012 Cases with 1,962 Under 18 Monday

On Monday, January 10, 2022, DHHS announced 2,705 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, January 9. Today’s results include 2,350 people who tested positive by PCR test and 355 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 2,581 cases from Friday, January 7 (1,892 by PCR and 689 by antigen test); and 3,267 cases from Saturday, January 8 (2,496 by PCR and 771 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 121 new cases from Monday, January 3 (16 by PCR and 105 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,628; an additional 190 new cases from Tuesday, January 4 (73 by PCR and 117 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,131; an additional 79 new cases from Wednesday, January 5 (50 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,472; and an additional 69 new cases from Thursday, January 6 (20 by PCR and 49 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,162. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 17,208 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 31 New COVID-19 Deaths, 1,147, 381 Hospitalizations

On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, DHHS announced 1,093 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, January 3. Today’s results include 531 people who tested positive by PCR test and 562 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 14 new cases from Thursday, December 30 (13 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,177; an additional 28 new cases from Friday, December 31 (15 by PCR and 13 by antigen test) for a new total of 2,218; an additional 10 new cases from Saturday, January 1 (7 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 31; and an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, January 2 (2 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 27. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 9,177 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Secretary of State Gardner Retires, Turns Reins Over To Deputy

CONCORD – Secretary of State William M. Gardner, 73, announced his retirement Monday, after being the guardian of the state’s election laws since 1976. Considered the longest-serving Secretary of State in the nation, Gardner announced his Deputy Secretary of State, David Scanlan, will take the oath of the office in the coming days to fill out the remainder of his term, with one year left.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Major Changes Proposed in State Senate and Executive Council Districts

Key to the upcoming legislative session will be redistricting and how the state’s political boundaries influence the political landscape for this decade. The controversial Congressional map has had much discussion, along with the House districts, which would cement Republican control of the House and one Congressional district for the years to come.
INDIANA STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Old Year Thoughts and New Year’s Resolutions

Another year has come and is just about to leave us. This is the traditional time to wax a little poetic. This last year went fast. As I like to say, “Time flies when you are having fun.” And I had a lot of fun. One of last year’s resolutions was to fish in new water. I chose this because it is so easy to fish the same familiar waters, especially when you have success catching fish, but I know the clock is ticking.
HOBBIES
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Rochester Police Commissioner Was On Public Laurie List, Then He Wasn’t

See the list here: http://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/partialEES.pdf. Defense attorneys are scouring the partial Laurie List that was made public Wednesday searching for police who may have testified against their clients but failed to disclose discipline for dishonesty in their confidential personnel files. Convicted criminals are likely doing the same thing in hopes...
ROCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

FEMA Sending Three Monoclonal Antibody Teams To N.H.; 650 More Nurses Licensed

CONCORD – The state has received confirmation from FEMA that it will receive three monoclonal antibody teams at the beginning of the new year. On Jan. 3, 2022, FEMA is deploying three teams dedicated to administering monoclonal antibodies to three hospitals in New Hampshire: Elliot Hospital, Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, and Concord Hospital, according to a news release from Gov. Chris Sununu.
CONCORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free New Hampshire: On Conformity and Rebellion

I recently wrote about the death of Bob Dole, whose honorable life was nevertheless marked by some of the same rhetorical excesses that still stain the Republican Party today (in a much worse form than that stolid man from Kansas would have ever countenanced). Another pair of recent deaths are causing me to look at the other side of our nation’s political divide.
POLITICS
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy