Selling a Stolen Catalytic Converter in WA May Soon be Impossible

The Tri-Cities metro is comprised of several towns including Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. Even though the Tri-Cities is generally treated as the sum of its parts, one big metro, there are several governments at work. You have the individual city governments, and you have two county governments all at play. These governments oversee various aspects of your life, including school districts, parks, road maintenance, and just about anything you need, enjoy, or become frustrated by. Live in Kennewick and want to get married? You can pick up your marriage license at the Benton County seat in Prosser. Despite all of this, most of us are in at least two of the "big three" every day.

PASCO, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO