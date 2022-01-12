ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Selling a Stolen Catalytic Converter in WA May Soon be Impossible

By Woody
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a report on KEPRTV.com, 83 catalytic converters were stolen in Pasco last year and almost twice that in Kennewick. I've always wondered how scrap yards that purchase these converters can turn a blind...

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
102.7 KORD

Beloved Pasco Police K-9 Supporter Has Passed Away

A beloved Pasco Police K-9 supporter has passed away. I had the honor of meeting Norma Nunamaker many years ago when I was working at the competition and she was an amazing lady. She was very active in supporting causes she believed in and one of her favorite causes was the Pasco Police K-9 program.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

16-Year Old Chiawana Student Found Dead in Downtown Pasco

Pasco Police are investigating the death of a 16-year old boy after the discovery of his body at a construction site. Someone called 9-1-1 to report the body near North Main Street and Lewis Street on Friday night. The boy was a student at Chiawana High School. Pasco Police believe...
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland? Experts Say This Is the Best Town to Live In

The Tri-Cities metro is comprised of several towns including Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. Even though the Tri-Cities is generally treated as the sum of its parts, one big metro, there are several governments at work. You have the individual city governments, and you have two county governments all at play. These governments oversee various aspects of your life, including school districts, parks, road maintenance, and just about anything you need, enjoy, or become frustrated by. Live in Kennewick and want to get married? You can pick up your marriage license at the Benton County seat in Prosser. Despite all of this, most of us are in at least two of the "big three" every day.
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Guess How Many Tri-Cities Collisions Happened Yesterday

Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol tweeted Monday evening the total for collisions in his patrol area. We've come to a total of 43 collisions, 11 of those being in Yakima, Grandview saw 8 collisions, 16 collisions in the Tri-Cities, and Walla Walla had 8. He also mentions that driving...
GRANDVIEW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Keprtv Com
102.7 KORD

Oregon Teen Hikers Write S.O.S. In the Snow and Get Rescued

When I was a young teen growing up in Montana, me and my best friend Dave would sometimes pretend to be master survivalists. We would get permission from our parents to load our backpacks with powdered milk, beef jerky, and a sleeping bag and head out into the BLM land behind our house outside of Helena for the night.
EUGENE, OR
102.7 KORD

Tiny Kennewick Home Will Cost You $300 a Month, So Why Are You Renting?

Yes, it’s a manufactured home, but if you’re just starting out or just want to downsize, this could be just the ticket. This brand new 399 square foot tiny home will cost you about $65,000 or just over $300 a month if you finance it with 20% down. Other expenses like lot rent will bring the total to about $895 a month, which is still less than most rents in the area. Obviously, the more cash a buyer puts down, the less the payment will be.
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

10 New Year Resolutions Tri-Cities Needs To Adopt

2022 is here in the Tri-Cities and here's hoping for a better year than 2021 and 2020. We decided to ask the listeners of the Tri-Cities what they'd want for a Tri-Cities resolution. Here Are 10 Things That Need Fixed In Tri-Cities Washington. We've compiled our favorites of the resolutions...
TRI-CITIES, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy